After outbreak, São Paulo City Hall announces operation to treat monkeypox cases









The Municipal Health Department of São Paulo structured a service, diagnosis and monitoring operation for cases of monkeypox. This Saturday (23), the WHO (World Health Organization) decreed that the disease is a global public health emergency.

Until Friday (22), the capital had 442 registered cases, with no signs of aggravation. With the new international reality, coordination between countries should increase and active search mechanisms should be reinforced to try to contain the worldwide circulation of the virus.

Care for suspected cases of monkeypox is available in the municipal health network, in Basic Health Units (UBSs), emergency rooms and emergency rooms. According to the city hall, the network has supplies for collecting samples of skin lesions (secretion or parts of the dry wound) for laboratory analysis.

























protocols















Covisa (Health Surveillance Coordination) guides the units for early identification and monitoring of cases and laboratory diagnosis flow to confirm the disease. The recommendation is that patients be isolated.

Monitoring of contacts to check the appearance of signs and symptoms is carried out by the reference UBS. There is no need for quarantine for the asymptomatic.

People of any age who, as of March 15, have had a sudden onset of a single or multiple acute rash on any part of the body, including the genital region, are suspected of having the disease. The symptom may or may not be associated with fever, back pain and headache, among other manifestations.

The patient’s travel history should also be taken into account, as well as contact with people who have traveled to countries with an outbreak.









