After two years on break, Jout Jout ends YouTube channel | celebrities

The youtuber, journalist and writer Julia Tolezano, Jout Jout, announced this Saturday (23) that she will close her YouTube channel, JoutJout Prazer, a platform where she became famous for talking about feminism, relationships, well-being and other social issues. She hadn’t posted new videos for two years and moved fans with her farewell.

“Now, after two years, we’re back to say that the time has come to end this beautiful cycle that started in 2014, with a lot of butterflies in my stomach and no idea where we would go”, says Jout Jout.

“Now we know that we have arrived at a massive place and, therefore, we deserve a massive closure! We and you, the whole family. So, me and Caião [editor dos vídeos e ex-namorado] We invite you with all the love in the world to join us at this important moment in our history, to honor the journey we have taken together to this point – and what a beautiful journey”, continues the journalist, emotional.

She confesses that the recording of the farewell video was difficult: "It was amidst much laughter and tears that we were able to record this video for us and for you. We hope you like it and that you feel contemplated, respected and grateful for having touched us in such a way so wonderful and for being touched by us too. We wish you all a good life and good choices".







The last video of Jout Jout before the end of the channel was published in 2019, when she would take a break for Carnival. In the video, she explains that the impacts of the pandemic, both in the world and in her personal life, contributed to the stoppage of the channel. She also stated that she even distanced herself from social media to focus on her personal well-being, as she felt that exposure to the internet changed her way of behaving.

Even away from the screen, she was considered by the annual Ipsos survey as one of the most influential celebrities in the world in the category of empathy and diversity.