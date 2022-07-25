Aid for taxi drivers begins to be paid on August 16; see calendar | Economy

The first two installments of the Emergency Benefit for Taxi Drivers (BEm-Taxista) will be paid on August 16, the government announced on Monday (25). The estimated value is R$ 1 thousand per installment.

It is anticipated that the payment of six installments of aid to taxi drivers from all over the country to be held until December.

A second payment date for the first two installments has been set for August 30th – on that day, taxi drivers from cities whose city halls eventually miss the first deadline to send workers’ data to the government will receive.

See the planned calendar:

There is no word yet on how the payment will be made. An ordinance will be published that will regulate the details of the benefit.

The amount and total of benefit installments may be adjusted according to the number of registered beneficiariesrespecting the global limit available for the payment of the aid, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security.

On Monday, the government also announced the payment schedule for the truck driver assistance.

The benefit is part of the pre-election social package created by the so-called PEC Kamikaze, enacted by Congress on July 14th. Among other points, the constitutional amendment increased the value of Auxílio Brasil from R$400 to R$600, expanded the gas voucher and created a “voucher” for truck drivers and an allowance for taxi drivers. The total cost of the pre-election package amounts to R$ 41.2 billion. In the case of taxi drivers, the total amount released is R$ 2 billion.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, taxi drivers with a valid National Driver’s License and license to provide the service with registration in city halls or the Federal District in force on May 31, 2022 will be entitled to the benefit.

Ministry runs out of time

The Ministry of Labor and Welfare reported that on July 21 it asked city halls for the data of registered taxi drivers.

This happens because, in order to release the benefit, it is necessary to access the database of professionals who have permission documents to provide the service by the municipal government. The information must be provided by the 5,570 Brazilian municipalities.

You Mayors will be able to send driver registration information between July 25 and 31 to the ministry’s website. In other words, it takes only seven days for municipalities to send the data to the federal government and for the database to be completed.

But, according to the government, the system will be opened again from the 5th to the 15th of August to municipalities that fail to meet the first deadline. The deadline for submitting entries will be September 11.

The registered data will then be processed by Dataprev, a technology company of the federal government, so that the benefit is duly released to those contemplated.

Between the steps, the system will be closed for sending information so that Dataprev can carry out the analysis and cross-referencing of the data received, in order to identify the professionals eligible to receive the benefit.

According to the Ministry of Labor and Welfare, there is no need for any action on the part of taxi drivers. The provision of information is the responsibility of the municipalities. Any consultation on the inclusion of drivers in the list informed by the municipality should be made directly to the city hall.