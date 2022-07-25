Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) assumes management of shopping Eldorado, in SP; check out more market highlights

The corporate news on Monday (25) highlights Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) who took over the management of Shopping Eldorado.

Arnoldo Wald, the judicial administrator of Oi’s judicial reorganization (OIBR3; OIBR4), submitted to the Court a request for “complementary fees” of R$ 21.8 million.

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3)

Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3) entered into an agreement to take over the management of Shopping Eldorado.

Shopping Eldorado was opened in 1981 and currently has more than 75 thousand m² of GLA and 300 stores. The project is located in the West Zone of the city of São Paulo, in a prime region, with high population density and also serving the surrounding corporate public. With the objective of delighting its more than 2 million visitors a month, the mall already has a diverse mix of stores, including relevant services and entertainment operations.

In a statement, the company said that it is not in negotiations for the acquisition of the mall, which is owned by Ancar Ivanhoe, which also manages shopping malls.

“Assuming the management of Eldorado, at this moment, reinforces the company’s strategic thesis about synergies and commercial levers as one of the pillars of the rationale for the merger with brMalls”, he points out.

The Arnoldo Wald office, judicial administrator of Oi’s judicial reorganization (OIBR3; OIBR4), sent to the Justice, last week, a request for “complementary fees” for 28 months of extra work, according to the column by Lauro Jardim/O Globo, requiring another R$21.8 million, in addition to the R$70 million it had already received.

arteris

Partícipes, the controlling shareholder of Arteris, confirmed that it is carrying out a “market survey exercise” aimed at potential interested parties in the purchase of the highway concessionaire. The group spoke in response to a letter from the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) that cites a report by the Estadão on the decision of the Spanish group Abertis and the Canadian fund Brookfield to hire Morgan Stanley bank to look for a buyer.

Arteris currently manages more than 3 thousand kilometers of highways in São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Santa Catarina and Paraná. Among the highways under concession is Regis Bittencourt. Abertis has a 51% interest in Partícipes, and Brookfield, 49%.

BR Properties (BRPR3)

BR Properties informed that the receipt of the initial installment of the sale of the buildings Edifício Centenário, Edifício Plaza Centenário, Edifício Ventura, Edifício Manchete, Torre A TNU and Imóvel JK were settled on this date,

for the amount equivalent to R$ 2.920 billion.

The company also informs that it used part of the liquidity generated by the operations to amortize part of its debt issues in the amount of R$ R$ 1,174,842,844.66, referring to the entire debt balance plus prepayment premium, if applicable, of the 7th Issue of Debentures, 12th Issue of Debentures, 16th

Issuance of Debentures and CCIs – JK Block B Building.

trade

Comerc reported that on Friday (22) the closing of the purchase and sale operation of all the shares issued by a special purpose company that holds the entire share capital of Energea Salinas Geração, Energea Pedrinópolis, Energea Patrocínio and Energea Three Points.

The acquisition was made with Ares 2 Participações, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Comerc, BTG Pactual (BPAC11) and Energea Global LLC on May 21, 2022. Under the terms of the agreement, the closing and implementation of the transaction were carried out on this date upon payment of the corrected acquisition price equivalent to R$ 209,224,176.65 and the transfer of all shares to Ares 2.

Armac (ARML3) reported that the issuance of agribusiness receivables certificates (CRA) in the total amount of BRL 500 million was completed.

Petrorio (PRIO3)

Squadra Investimentos informed that it now holds 45,725,103 common shares of Petrorio’s share capital, which represent 4.90% of the oil company’s share capital.

The investors’ participation is represented by 42,239,103 common shares, and 3,486,000 common shares referenced in derivative instruments for physical settlement. Investors also inform that of the total reported, 13,933,261 common shares issued by the company are donated on loan.

Directional (DIRR3)

SPX Equities informed that it holds 4.58% of the total shares that make up Direcional’s capital stock. SPX Investimentos also has a short position in 1,561,200 derivative financial instruments with a forecast of exclusively financial settlement referenced by shares.

Fitch raised Sabesp’s outlook from negative to stable, affirming a BB+ rating.

