Alongside Lula, Camilo officially launches Elmano Freitas as PT’s pre-candidate for governor – PontoPoder

Former governor Camilo Santana (PT) launched the name of Elmano Freitas (PT) as a pre-candidate for governor of Ceará in a post on his social networks. The photo of the two, next to Lula, is accompanied by the text that reads “Together for an increasingly stronger Ceará. With a lot of work, respect and partnership. Against hate, intolerance and lies. Thank you for all the support, my brothers and sisters from Ceará! We remain united, hand in hand, with Elmano governor, Camilo senator and Lula president”.

The party will still make Elmano’s name official at a meeting to be scheduled for this week. The PT State Executive canceled, at the end of the night of this Friday (22), the party’s “Meeting of Tactics” – which would take place on Saturday (23), which would define the candidacy for the succession to the Palace of Abolition. The request would have come from former governor Camilo Santana so that he could meet with more party leaders before the final decision.

The meeting with Lula was even reported by the Northeast Diary by columnist Wagner Mendes.

The name of Elmano de Freitas was pointed out by PT as the strongest for the dispute for the Government of Ceará. The president of PT Ceará, Antônio Filho, Conin, said – this Saturday morning – that Elmano’s nomination is already pacified internally and in allied parties. “In the PT, there is already an agreement between us. There is already total unity in the PT, in the federation and in the other parties, the reception is good too”, he declared.

The official announcement by the party, which can be made at any time, should be made official with the presence of Lula in Ceará at a party convention expected for August 2nd.

After the split with the PDT after the choice of the name of the ex-mayor Roberto Cláudio in detriment of the candidacy for the reelection of the governor Izolda Cela (PDT), the PT and other parties that made up the governing group, such as the MDB, PP, PCdoB and PV, announced that they will have their own platform for the election to the State Executive. Former governor Camilo Santana leads the dialogue with other leaders.