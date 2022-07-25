Amazon’s new boss Andy Jassy breaks with Jeff Bezos’ style – Link

Andy Jassy joined Amazon in 1997 and was responsible for catapulting the company’s cloud service, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

When Jeff Bezos was CEO of Amazon, he took a somewhat distant stance on the company’s Washington business. He rarely tried to influence lawmakers. He testified only once before Congress, under threat of subpoena.

Andre Jassy, ​​Bezos’ successor, is testing a different stance.

Since becoming CEO of Amazon in July 2021, Jassy, ​​54, has been to Washington at least three times to cross the Capitol and visit the White House. In September, he met with Ron Klain, President Joe Biden’s chief of staff. He called Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer, Senate Majority Leader, to lobby against the antitrust legislation and spoke with Democratic Senator Tim Kaine about Amazon’s new corporate campus in the state.

“He was very curious,” said Kaine, who met with Jassy on Capitol Hill in September and spoke to him by phone last month. Jassy was diplomatic, rather than “surprising” by his “strong personality,” Kaine said, and came prepared with knowledge of the legislature’s committee assignments.

Jassy’s behavior in Washington is a sign that a new Age takes shape on Amazon. The executive, who joined the company in 1997 and developed the cloud computing business for Amazon Web Services, followed in Bezos’ footsteps for years and was seen as one of his closest assistants. The succession last year was widely seen as a continuation of Bezos’ culture and methods.

But Jassy has quietly made her own mark on Amazon, making more changes than many within the company and analysts expected.

He launched into important parts of the business that Bezos pushed to assistants, especially logistics operations. He admitted that Amazon built too much and needed to cut back on spending, closing its brick-and-mortar bookstores and delaying some warehouse expansion plans. He initiated a tumultuous renewal of leadership. And while he reiterated the company’s opposition to unions, he also struck a more conciliatory tone with Amazon’s 1.6 million employees.

Influence

Perhaps the biggest difference from Bezos is the new CEO’s much more practical approach to regulatory and policy challenges in Washington.

Jassy has been more involved in analyzing Amazon’s responsibility as an employer and in society, as well as serving customers, said Matt McIlwain, managing partner at Madrona Venture Group in Seattle, an early investor in the company.

“I think those kinds of things matter most to Andy,” said Mcilwain, who has known Bezos and Jassy for more than two decades. “Jeff has a more libertarian mindset.”

Jassy’s efforts may have a source of necessity. Political leaders, activists and scholars are taking a closer look at Amazon because of its dominance. The company responded by expanding its Washington lobbying apparatus, spending $19.3 million on federal lobbying in 2021, up from $2.2 million a decade earlier, according to OpenSecrets, which tracks the influence of companies in Washington.

Challenge

Your challenges are increasing. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), led by legal scholar Lina Khan, is investigating whether Amazon violated antitrust laws. Last year, Biden used his power to support Amazon workers who were trying to unionize; he has since hosted a unionist from an Amazon warehouse in the Oval Office. And Congress may soon vote on an antitrust bill that would make it harder for Amazon to favor its own brands over those offered by competitors on its website.

An Amazon spokeswoman, Tina Pelkey, cited an earlier statement from the company which said that Jassy “meets with policymakers from both parties to talk about political issues that may affect our customers.” The company refused to allow Jassy to be interviewed.

Bezos’ ambitions in Washington used to be largely social. Become the owner of Washington Post took him to the city, where he bought a mansion in the Kalorama neighborhood. But the staff at Amazon’s Washington office sometimes didn’t know when he was in town. An Amazon team led by Jay Carney, a former White House press secretary, struggled to protect Bezos from the company’s critics.

Jassy — who identified as a Republican while in college at Harvard and has donated in recent years to business-friendly Democrats — has made it a priority to help Amazon navigate the regulatory landscape right off the bat.

Action

After Bezos announced he was stepping down as head of Amazon last year, Jassy called a group of Amazon executives to a meeting on the antitrust fight, two people familiar with the meeting said.

In August, Jassy attended a cybersecurity conference at the White House. In September, he crossed Capitol Hill to meet with all four Congressional leaders. He also invited Democratic senators from Washington State, where Amazon is based, and a Republican senator from Tennessee, where the company has expanded its logistics operations.

Some Democrats have pressed Jassy to allow Amazon workers to unionize and to oppose state restrictions on abortion, said a person with knowledge of the conversations, previously published by the site. Political. Representative Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the Republicans, told Jassy to focus on selling products and stay away from controversial political and social issues, according to a person familiar with the meeting.

A spokesman for McCarthy declined to comment on the meeting.

That same week, Jassy met with Klain at the White House, two people with knowledge of the meeting said. They discussed the state of the economy and other issues, one of the sources said.

A White House official said Klain spoke frequently with CEOs and union leaders, mostly over the phone, but sometimes in person.

The most pressing regulatory threat to Amazon is the proposed American Innovation and Online Choice Act, which would prevent major digital platforms from giving preferential treatment to their own products.

One of the Democratic lawmakers, Senator Mark Warner, met with Jassy in Washington in December and discussed China’s influence on technology. At another meeting this year in Seattle, Warner said he told Jassy that he was concerned about how Amazon might copy products from merchants using its site.

Jassy “will be someone who is likely to be more involved in these political discussions with Washington than Bezos was as a founder,” Warner said.

Amazon has opposed the legislation, arguing that the company already supports small businesses that sell products on its website. She said that if the bill passes, it could force her to ditch the fast-delivery guarantee at the heart of her Prime subscription service. Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, who is behind the bill, called the notion that the bill would “defeat” the Amazon Prime service a “lie.”

Jassy also discussed Amazon’s opposition to antitrust proposals with lawmakers and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, whom he knew from their time at Harvard at the same time, people familiar with the matter said. Jassy told Gina of Amazon’s concerns about new antitrust regulations in Europe, which the company believes unfairly target its activities, one of the people said. Gina criticized European laws, saying they have a disproportionate impact on American technology companies.

A US Commerce Department spokesperson said Gina supported the proposed US antitrust legislation and had spoken with Jassy. McCarthy’s spokesman declined to comment on what they discussed. When Jassy called to put pressure on Schumer, the senator said he supported the antitrust bill, according to a person familiar with the call.

As Amazon faces the prospect of a federal antitrust lawsuit and continued skepticism about its strength, Jassy is perhaps a powerful advocate for the company, said Daniel Auble, a senior researcher at OpenSecrets.

“Few lobbyists would be able to sit at the table – or even get a call – with most of the leadership in Congress,” he said. “But of course the CEO of Amazon gets to talk to everyone on the phone.” / TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA