Amid the crisis between allies in Ceará, Ciro criticizes ‘whoever deserts for a ministerial position’

The presidential candidate’s declaration took place at the PDT convention that formalized the name of Roberto Cláudio to the state government; acting governor was passed over and led to a rupture between PT and pedestrians

Photo: José Cruz/Agência Brasil

The crisis in Ceará was caused by the choice of Roberto Cláudio to the government of Ceará and opposes the brothers Ciro and Cid Gomes



The candidate of PDT to the presidency, Ciro Gomesraised the tone against the former governor of Ceará Camilo Santana (PT) this Sunday, 24th, during the party convention that formalized the name of the former mayor of Fortaleza Roberto Cláudio (PDT) to the state government. The presidential candidate’s speech represents yet another chapter of the local crisis that involves Pedestrian and PT leaders for the succession of Santana, who is running for a seat in the Senate. In the last days, EN and PDT broke an alliance that lasted 16 years due to Cláudio’s choice for the race for the Palácio da Abolição. the governor Izolda Cell (PDT), which took over management in April after Camilo’s resignation and was supported by the Workers’ Party, was passed over in an internal dispute within the party. As a result, the PT is studying to launch its own candidacy to compete with the former manager of the capital – one of the names suggested is that of the federal deputy José Guimarães (PT-CE).

“I don’t comment on family matters in the newspapers, but what is at stake is neither the family nor futric politics”, began Ciro. “I want to ask the political leaders of Ceará: put your hands on your head, we have to be humble. Today our project is threatened. We who have this extraordinary work by Cid [Gomes, irmão de Ciro e senador da República]by Camilo [Santana]research goes in and research goes out and who is favorite in the polls is a bolsonarista, whose only work is to get his hands dirty leading riots and bringing hatred, rancor and incompetence and thievery to our state”, he continued, in allusion to the federal deputy Captain Wagner (Brazil-CE Union), ally of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the State.

At another time, in a clear message to the former governor of the state, Ciro Gomes said that the people of Ceará “is not to blame for the vanity and arrogance of leaders who, once built in this struggle and work of this project, now serve for a pittance”. , a handful of nothing or a little ministerial position, desert the people’s humility and struggle”. “They frequent the paths of Judas, but even Jesus, our Lord, Son of God, among only 12 friends, had one who pushed his knife and kissed his face. How much more a poor humble sinner like me,” he stated. This is not the first time that Ciro claims that Camilo Santana had changed his position because he had received an offer to become a minister in an eventual Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) government, who leads the poll of voting intentions and polarizes the dispute. presidential election with Bolsonaro.

Without citing Ciro Gomes, former governor Camilo Santana waved to Izolda Cela and Senator Cid Gomes (PDT-CE), who did not attend the PDT convention this Sunday morning. “Friends that life gave me and that no one separates. Respect, affection and union always”, wrote Santana on her Twitter profile. Cid Gomes, who commanded Ceará for two terms, was against his brother’s decision to support the name of Roberto Cláudio. The PT’s publication is yet another indication that the choice of name that will represent the left and center-left group in the state has generated a split in the alliance of almost two decades. In addition, the incumbent governor’s chances of supporting the PT’s name for the Santana succession are growing.