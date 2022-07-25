An Argentine Boeing 737 called “Islas Malvinas” was seen landing in Natal on Friday

Photo: Argentine Air Force





A Boeing 737-700 aircraft from the Argentine Air Force was seen at Natal airport last Friday (22) during a short stay of just one hour. Coming from Puerto Iguazú, the twin-engine only refueled in the capital of Potiguar and continued on its way north, which had as its final destination Larnaca, in Cyprus.

As reported by Aviacionline, the reason for the flight of the 18-year-old aircraft, code-named Tango 99 (T-99, named “Islas Malvinas”) was the transfer of a new contingent of Blue Berets to fulfill the Peacekeeping Mission. of the United Nations (UNFICYP) in Cyprus. Task Force No. 60 will serve on that island for six months. The mission’s members belong to the Argentine Army, Navy and Air Force.

Cyprus question

UNFICYP was created by the UN Security Council on March 27, 1964, to prevent the resumption of the territorial dispute between the Greek-Cypriot and Turkish-Cypriot communities.

“In the absence of a political solution to the Cyprus problem, UNFICYP remained on the island to oversee ceasefire lines, maintain a buffer zone, implement humanitarian activities and support the Secretary-General’s good offices mission,” says the official page of the UN mission.

Argentina has participated in the mission with the Blue Berets since 1993. Among the more than 1,000 UNFICYP members, according to November 2021 data, there are more than 700 military personnel, 150 civilians, 50 police officers and 50 staff officers.

#Bluehoofs | La Fuerza de Tarea Argentina N°60 departs on the plane Boeing 737 “Islas Malvinas”, from @FuerzaAerea_Arg to Cyprus to join the Misión de Paz #UNFICYP 🇺🇳 pic.twitter.com/2LlJuuiLbg — Ministry of Defense (@MindefArg) July 22, 2022



