an X-ray of the photo of the Universe that made history

On July 11, NASA released the most detailed picture ever taken of the Universe. The photo was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST), equipment capable of observing objects up to 13.5 billion light-years away.

the news portal live science invited Scott Gaudi, a professor of astronomy at Ohio State University, USA, to perform an X-ray of the image. The researcher showed some details of the photo that may have caught the public’s attention and explained what they refer to. Check out:

cluster of galaxies

Right in the center of the image, you can see some bright white spots highlighted. This point marks the galaxy cluster SMACS 0723, which is about 4.6 billion light-years from Earth.

There is still a great white fog, which is nothing more than the result of the collision of galaxies. It is in this environment that new stars are formed, which are not gravitationally bound to any of the galaxies within the cluster.

cosmic magnifying glass

Galaxies in the SMACS 0723 region distort light from objects behind them, acting as a magnifying glass for James Webb. In short, the target magnifies other objects, allowing better observation of distant and faint galaxies.

But the foreground cluster does more than bring the galaxies in the background together. It also bends the light, making the object appear duplicated in the image. These orange lines in the image, for example, only represent a galaxy that is more than 13 billion light-years away.

Stars and (more) galaxies

The six-pointed objects in James Webb’s photo are nothing more than stars. The rest of the bright spots represent galaxies or clusters of galaxies, which appear in a spiral or elliptical shape.

Spiral galaxies are active, star-forming galaxies. They tend to be filled with hotter, younger stars that emit blue-white light. The reddish spots, in turn, are the old, dead elliptical galaxies.

It is worth mentioning that the color of the galaxy can also be changed by the distance from the telescope. As light travels through the vast and expanding universe, its wavelength gradually increases with distance, becoming increasingly red over time.

So some of the orange galaxies in this image are actually extremely old galaxies whose light was redshifted on the way to Webb’s lens.