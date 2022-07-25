André Luiz Frambach, Larissa Manoela’s boyfriend, talks about his relationship with the actress: “We are very happy”

Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach assumed they were dating last week, and since then the couple has been questioned about their relationship.

Larissa Manoela and André Luiz Frambach took over the relationship last week with a post on social media. The two had already lived an affair before, behind the scenes of the movie “Airplane Mode”, starring the actress for Netflix. Last Saturday (23), the actor talked about dating and was just praising his beloved.

“Me and Larry are very happy, that’s the main thing. She’s on the six o’clock soap, and I’m on the seven o’clock. We joke that we pass the baton to each other every day. In life, when we want, we get everything. We always find a way,” André told the “Extra” newspaper.

About a new project together, André Luiz did not rule out the possibility. “We have a lot of desire. She is a good partner on the scene not only with other actors, but with the team in general. Everyone admires and respects her. She is open, helpful and affectionate”, praised the artist about the actress, who is in his first soap opera on Globo today.

“When it’s meant to be, it happens”

Recently, the couple spoke with Lucas Pasin’s Splash column, and gave details of this new chance they gave to love: “When it is meant to be, it happens. We made the movie and it was amazing. The affection and respect always existed. We allowed ourselves in 2021, we experienced something and it was amazing. But at that moment, it wasn’t meant to be. Now it is,” said the actress.

In the same chat, André confirmed the lines and said he was in love: “Now it’s obvious that it’s dating. Official. It is already more than disclosed. Whether we are happy is what matters most. I make her happy, and she makes me too,” she said. Currently, he plays the character Rico in “Face and Courage”.