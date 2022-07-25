Anitta and Melody, Latino and Rayanne, Victor Pecoraro and ex; understand the famous shacks that rocked the web in recent days

As the saying goes: dirty clothes are washed at home. But a lot of people love to solve their private problems in public, more specifically on the internet. Stage of many fights and shacks between celebrities, social networks have become a kind of ring, with fights almost daily, accompanied by millions of people who love to see the circus catch fire. It’s betrayal exposed, hurt from the past, family affairs or simply an ego dispute.

Just last week, we followed the telenovela about the end of the marriage of actor Victor Pecoraro, who was accused by his now ex-wife of having cheated on her with Rayanne Morais, Latino’s ex-wife; a new exchange of barbs between Anitta and Mc Melody; and the end of the friendship of Slovenia and Vyni, from “BBB 22”. Grab your bleach and come beat these pieces here, checking out the bullshit that’s been moving the web recently.

Theme: ‘My husband left me for another’

The end of Victor Pecoraro’s 13-year marriage to Renata Müller, mother of his two daughters, ended in a shack on social media. The now ex-wife of the actor went public to accuse him of having been betrayed and exchanged for Rayanne Morais, the ex-wife of the Latin singer. Rayanne’s ex-manager, Sylvia Goulart, got involved in the story and called her a “jaguar friend” and a “home wrecker”, in addition to revealing several “rotten” of the singer’s ex. Pecoraro, on the other hand, made some videos to give his version of the facts and admitted that he was hasty in having started a romance with Raynanne. Renata also made posts giving details of how the betrayal happened. Jeez!

Victor Pecoraro’s ex details the actor’s betrayal with Rayanne Morais Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Victor Pecoraro admits error in getting involved with Rayanne Morais while he was married Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Victor Pecoraro with his ex-wife and with Rayanne Morais, his current girlfriend Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Jeez! Advisor says that Rayanne Morais was the pivot of the separation Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Theme: ‘Discovered betrayal and wanted to marry’

Do you think it’s over? The confusion surrounding the end of Victor Pecoraro’s marriage increased even more after the Latin singer left a comment with a vomit face for his ex-wife. She, in turn, hit back at the singer, calling him “bad character” and saying that she was cheated on by him before their marriage. At that moment, Rayanne’s former manager returned to the web to say that she knew about the betrayals and still wanted to marry him because of the “cookie”, a term used on the internet to refer to someone who likes to appear. What a bullshit, no?

Rayanne Morais and Latino exchange barbs on the web Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

Former manager of Rayanne Morais says she knew about Latino’s betrayal and wanted to get married Photo: archive

Theme: ‘She fights with me to bomb in the media’

It is not today that Anitta and Mc Melody make the gossip headlines because of the exchange of pins between them. Last week, the two clashed in public after Poderosa said that the teen singer’s career was not “serious”. Melody countered, stating that the owner of the hit “Girl from Rio” was only on the global charts for having “invested money” and even “bragged”: “I’m in the top 1 Brazil”. The shack continued with the 15-year-old teen singer calling the pop star a “lady in her late 40s”. The fight became one of the most talked about topics of the day on Twitter. Later, Melody appeared on social media saying that the confusion with Anitta is a “marketing ploy” to pump the media. Know…

Anitta and Melody live exchanging barbs on the web Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

Anitta and Melody live exchanging barbs on the web Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

Theme: ‘I blocked my brother and I don’t want contact anymore’

A normal fight between Rodrigo Mussi and his brother Diogo took on a giant proportion, with the right to exchange indirect messages on the web, unfollow and threats. The beef started after the ex-BBB was discharged from the ICU. During the entire period in which he was hospitalized, Diogo took care of his brother, but he did not like his behavior after leaving the hospital and even spoke of “lack of recognition”. Weeks later, he told the web that the relationship between the two is now “at a distance”. He unfollowed and blocked the ex-BBB. Diogo also stated that he didn’t want any more contact with his brother. All this confusion happened in the eyes of the public, who a-do-ra a kikiki.

Rodrigo Mussi’s brother exposed on the web a fight with the ex-BBB Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Diogo Mussi revealed that he was blocked by Rodrigo Photo: Reproduction

Theme: ‘My sister tells me to shut up’

Away from the stage after an outburst about a disagreement with her sister, singer Simaria stopped following Simone on Instagram. The “colleguinhas” have been going through a delicate moment in the relationship between them. Before that, Simaria spoke out against her sister in an interview and complained about the “eccentric, detail-oriented and perfectionist” attitude of the sertaneja. “Everything I’m going to do, I’m discriminated against by Simone. Do you have any idea what it’s like to spend 20-odd years of your life being told to shut up and not be yourself?”, she vented to her thousands of fans. Let’s wait for more chapters of this “family cases”.

Simaria detonated her sister in an interview and stopped following her on Instagram Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

Theme: ‘He turned into someone else and walked away’

Nail and meat in “BBB 22”, Viny and Slovenia are no longer friends. The removal was exposed, of course, on the internet when Lucas’ girlfriend (the Barão da Piscadinha) said that she no longer recognized the low-income influencer after he left confinement. What did Vine do? Went to the networks to hit the ex-friend. “I’m just more selective,” she shot back. Okay, a simple private message would solve everything. But a good shack is a shack in public, go…

Slovenia criticized the change of Vyni, who countered Photo: Reproduction-Instagram