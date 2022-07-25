Ant-Man 3 trailer leaked online

Yesterday was the Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic Con. And as a rule, many contents that are displayed on the panel are not released to the public. The public present exclusively watched the first trailer of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

First, because of the chronological order of marketing, and also to not release the film too soon. The movie doesn’t hit theaters until February of next year, so the best thing right now is for Marvel to focus all of its marketing on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

And second, people waited over 24 hours in line to see the panel. At the very least, they want something exclusive. So that’s what Marvel has been doing for years. But, as much as the panel asks you not to record any kind of trailers, there’s always a fan who does.

And today, a few hours after the panel was held, a random Twitter user posted the trailer for Ant-Man 3. The quality is abysmal, but at least you get to see some of what’s going on. Check out the trailer below:

In case you got a little lost with the recording, below you can see a complete description of the trailer. The description of the trailer was made by Carol Gonçalves, correspondent for the website Pipocas Club. So credit for the description goes to her and the site. Check it out below:

“The trailer starts with Scott at a bookstore, he has released a book and is reading an excerpt from his book dedicated to Cassie. There are kids in the bookstore with Scott and they are happy to be there. Scott’s phone rings and then there’s the second scene where Scott is getting Cassie out of prison. In the background we have a narration about Scott’s life having changed a lot since Endgame. During dinner with the other characters in the film, Scott tells Cassie that she needs help, but doesn’t want her to waste her life as she has been doing. We see some scenes of Scott walking the red carpet with Hope and being photographed and this is probably due to the success of his book. He also calls himself a hero (whenever he can), and during dinner at the table this is a joke among the characters who make fun of him. In a next scene we see Cassie and Scott in a laboratory, and behold, an explosion happens, everything turns blue and opens a portal to the Quantum Realm and we see several different scenes with Scott, Cassie, and other characters inside the Realm. What draws attention is that in some of these scenes, they walk around with red capes and hoods covering a little of their face. A background narration begins and then we have the confrontation and the appearance of none other than Kang. Scott says he’s an Avenger and Kang asks “Have I killed you before?”. Kang appears at the end of the trailer and has all the fans crazy.”

