Arrest of gang member reveals details of criminal scheme specializing in home burglaries | Fantastic

She arrives around noon posing as a resident, and is not stopped by the doorman. Two hours later, a man enters the building. Tamara goes downstairs to meet him. The two go up in the elevator, talking.

The building does not have security cameras in the hallways, but according to police the pair broke into one of the apartments. There were three elderly people in the property, including a 97-year-old woman.

Thirty minutes later, the duo attempts to leave the building. In the bag, jewelry and cash. Hearing screams from residents, the doorman became suspicious of the situation and prevented the exit. The man managed to escape with the stolen items, but Tamara was arrested by the police.

“What we have noticed is that they actually manage to enter condominiums in this way, even in those that invest a lot in security, taking advantage of an error or human error of the employee there who has the power to release access to the entrance to these condominiums. buildings”, says Civil Police asset security delegate Gianno Pizzani Trindade.

1 of 1 Tamara Romina Dimas, arrested after breaking into a building and stealing money and jewelry from residents in ES — Photo: Reproduction Tamara Romina Dimas, arrested after breaking into a building and stealing money and jewelry from residents in ES — Photo: Reproduction

According to the police, in July alone, thieves took R$ 2 million in thefts and robberies in Espírito Santo.. Investigations show that among the targets preferred by criminals are foreigners and the elderly.

Cameras from a building in Rio de Janeiro recorded the same criminal, arrested in Espírito Santo, accompanied by a man, invading the apartment of an elderly couple, in May of this year. According to the family’s lawyer, the thieves took money, electronic equipment and jewelry.

Videos found on the prisoners’ cell phones show that the gang is planning to identify the next targets. In one recording, they pass through an upscale neighborhood in São Paulo. So far, police have identified victims in eight states..

The gang is made up of young people who dress well and act normally, as if they were residents or visitors. Criminals monitor the functioning of the building and break into the apartments – which are usually empty – with a screwdriver or a crowbar.

In all cases, they were able to pass freely through the gates, without using violence.

So far, the gang has 20 identified members. by a joint investigation by the civil police of Rio de Janeiro, Espírito Santo, Bahia, São Paulo and Ceará. They all live in São Paulo and travel across the country to commit the crimes. Six are arrested. They answer for crimes of theft, robbery and criminal association.

O Fantastic sought out the lawyers of the prisoners shown in the report. They said they will only speak in court.

Listen to Fantastico podcasts

the podcast This is fantastic is available on g1, Globoplay, Deezer, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music bringing great reports, investigations and fascinating stories in a podcast with the Fantástico journalism seal: depth, context and information. Follow, like or subscribe to This is fantastic on your favorite podcast player. Every Sunday there’s a new episode.