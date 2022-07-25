Arthur Picoli shows “humble” invoice: “Attachment to money”

On the other hand, Arthur Picoli shows a “humble” card bill: “Attachment to money” (Photo: Globo/João Cotta)

After Gabi Brandt and André Coelhoex-boyfriends and ex-participants of “De Vacation Com o Ex Brasil”, Arthur Picoli also joined the new trend of influencers and shared his credit card bill to his followers. However, the former “BBB21” went against the others and showed that his spending was much more humble than the others:

“Boy, I’m in shock with the card bill of these people on the internet. Everyone does what they want, and it’s smooth, but I have an attachment to my money”, joked the crossfit instructor when sharing the image with the balance of invoice in BRL 85.18. Check:

The trend began with Gabi Brandt earlier this month, who revealed the high value of her bill after a fan asked her for financial help. In response to the request, the influencer stated that she would also need help, as her bill had closed at more than BRL 300,000. Later, she proved her point by showing the bill in the amount of BRL 377,719.90.

After the exhibition, the influencer’s name came to be among the most talked about topics on Twitter. “Gabi Brandt’s card bill of R$377,000, I would have to work 15 years to have R$300,000 in my pocket… It’s bizarre that they spend that in a month,” wrote an internet user.

“It may be envy, but Gabi Brandt explaining the R$300,000 bill as if it was the most normal thing in the world irritates me to an unusual level,” said another. “Gabi Brandt paying BRL 370,000 on an invoice, and me with a swollen face from crying here because I don’t know how I’m going to pay a BRL 350 invoice.”, wrote a third.

Half a million reais proposal to produce adult content

Still reaping the fruits of its participation in “Big Brother Brasil 21”, Arthur Picoli he hasn’t decided which career he intends to pursue in the future, but he has no shortage of proposals. Recently, the personal trainer and crossfit instructor stated that he has already been invited to produce adult content and, even though he was expected to earn about R$500 thousand reais in the first month alone, he ended up refusing the proposal:

“At ‘BBB’ everyone saw me, but I’m ashamed of the exposure. I don’t know how to explain it. I think it’s absolutely right who does and is earning money, but I’m ashamed. “, he declared in an interview with gshow.

For the future, he said he wants to focus on something between journalism, sport or acting: “I worked as a model, I modeled, but I want things within journalism, physical education, learn other sports. I want to learn another language, I’m starting English classes . There was a proposal to act, but I can’t speak yet”, he delivered. Recently, the ex-brother debuted in acting in a small cameo in “A Sogra que te Pariu”, a Netflix series, as a cooking show host.

With information from Folhapress