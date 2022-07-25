“As a human being, it was a disappointment”; Hulk exposes heartache and remembers episode with Vítor Pereira

Atlético-MG and Corinthians face each other this Sunday, at 6 pm, at Mineirão. The duel places the third and second placed teams face to face. Brazilian championship, both with 32 points. Whoever wins, adds three more points on the leaderboard and can get closer to the tournament leader, Palmeiras, who has 36.

And if the rivalry on the field and the fight for the top positions weren’t enough, this Sunday’s confrontation (24) promises emotions off the field. In an interview with Estadão, striker Hulk commented on his relationship with coach Vítor Pereira when the two were in teams in Portugal and China.

“Vítor trained me in Porto and I was captain with him. The same thing in China and it was really cool. I always respected him. I wish the best for his life. But he’s a guy who, at the end of our relationship, wasn’t nice […] I didn’t think he was right with me on some things. Maybe I have something wrong with him in behavior. As a human being, it was a disappointment the way it turned out. I did everything to help,” he said.

And he added: “He’s a guy I don’t hold grudges, but I don’t have contact with him and I don’t even care to have. I wish him and his family happiness, but he is not part of my circle of friends.”

Vítor Pereira trained Hulk first in Porto, where the two were champions in the two titles of the Portuguese Championship, in 2011/12 and 2012/13. Despite the relationship being good in the Portuguese team, when the two met in China, not everything was as it was before. After arguing with the coach over being substituted in an Asian Champions League match, Hulk did not take the field for the remainder of that season.