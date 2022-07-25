Astronaut tiktoker publishes records of Brazilian capitals seen from space | Santa Catarina

- Share this news on WhatsApp
The images are part of the Minerva Mission, the astronaut’s second on the International Space Station. With a wealth of details, the records show the lights that give the night glow in the main capitals of the country.
In Florianópolis it is possible to see the Hercílio Luz, Colombo Salles and Pedro Ivo Campos bridges, which connect the island to the mainland, in addition to the cities of São José and Palhoça, in the metropolitan region.
In the capital of Rio de Janeiro, the bridge that connects the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Niterói is highlighted. Check out the images:
City of Rio de Janeiro seen from space — Photo: ESA/NASA/Reproduction
City of Florianópolis seen from space — Photo: ESA/NASA/Reproduction
City of São Paulo seen from space — Photo: ESA/NASA/Reproduction
City of Porto Alegre seen from space — Photo: ESA/NASA/Reproduction
Astronaut goes viral
The 45-year-old Italian TikTok account was created in April and reached 160,000 followers and videos with 1 million views in less than a month. Currently, there are 538 thousand followers.
In addition to Samantha, the Americans Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins participate in the mission that will last six months and intends to carry out scientific experiments.
