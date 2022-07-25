Astronaut tiktoker publishes records of Brazilian capitals seen from space | Santa Catarina

Share this news on WhatsApp

The images are part of the Minerva Mission, the astronaut’s second on the International Space Station. With a wealth of details, the records show the lights that give the night glow in the main capitals of the country.

In Florianópolis it is possible to see the Hercílio Luz, Colombo Salles and Pedro Ivo Campos bridges, which connect the island to the mainland, in addition to the cities of São José and Palhoça, in the metropolitan region.

In the capital of Rio de Janeiro, the bridge that connects the cities of Rio de Janeiro and Niterói is highlighted. Check out the images:

City of Rio de Janeiro seen from space — Photo: ESA/NASA/Reproduction

City of Florianópolis seen from space — Photo: ESA/NASA/Reproduction

City of São Paulo seen from space — Photo: ESA/NASA/Reproduction

City of Porto Alegre seen from space — Photo: ESA/NASA/Reproduction

Astronaut goes viral

The 45-year-old Italian TikTok account was created in April and reached 160,000 followers and videos with 1 million views in less than a month. Currently, there are 538 thousand followers.

Astronaut is successful on TikTok with videos about routine in space

Italian astronaut publishes photo of the Brazilian Northeast seen from space

In addition to Samantha, the Americans Kjell Lindgren, Bob Hines and Jessica Watkins participate in the mission that will last six months and intends to carry out scientific experiments.

