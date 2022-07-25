At 60 years old, Nelson Freitas talks about his student routine in Australia and the freshness in his marriage

It was supposed to be a sabbatical. In a way, it has been. But Nelson Freitas’ alarm clock goes off at six in the morning to get ready to leave the house. The destination is not the TV studio, like the one at Globo, which consecrated him in “Total Zorra” for 15 years. Now, the way is the school. The actor (who turns 60 this Monday, the 25th) temporarily moved with his wife, Maria Cristina, to Brisbane, Australia, to be closer to his daughter and grandson and improve his English. In the interview with Extra, for example, the student with a 10 is even exchanging a few words between languages. Check this out (Take a look)!

unable to stand still

“Originally, the idea was to live a sabbatical life. But I don’t think anyone can, right? We have been visiting Australia for 15 years. One of our daughters (Gabriela) has lived here ever since. We already wanted to stay longer than the vacation time, but as I was hired by Globo, I couldn’t. When I left the station, we came back with the plans. The pandemic came, we took care of it, but I didn’t see my grandson for a long time. Then came the idea of ​​studying English. And we put it all together. The market is now experiencing an expansion with streaming. I want to keep my English sharp for when the opportunity presents itself.”

Photo: reproduction

class clown

“I’m at school from eight to noon. I take pleasure in this peculiar routine (laughs). Living with the kids gives a boost of spirit. I’m in the middle class. Cris (wife) is from advancing. There’s no need to apply glue (laughs), I’m here to develop myself. Sometimes, in class, I make up words. The teacher even has a catchphrase: ‘Good try, good try, but it didn’t (it worked)’. My colleagues are in their early 20s and are from all over the world. I do some clowning around, I see the affection they have for me. These days I took a speaking test. I got top marks. My teacher joked, ‘Did you bribe the evaluator?’ (laughs). Afterwards, she told me that she had never seen anyone with my grade. I’m communicative, right?”

Nelson played with the smell of a new book

Age is just a number

“It’s a very good feeling to continue learning. I know that at 60 years old, it gives that feeling that ‘we have already received the call’. It used to happen more, but people die at my age. But I’m from the theory: ‘while there’s bamboo, there’s arrow’ (laughs). I want to be able to live doing what I like, in the company of my family and friends, until the curtain really closes”.

Photo: Disclosure

freshness in the wedding

“We’ve been married for 20 years, we’ve been together, we’ve lived through many things, everyday life also has challenges and this experience has brought us even closer. We live a very pleasant routine. We are living in an apartment that we bought ten years ago and that we now decorate with our own face. We come back from class, we cook together, we go for walks, we are close to our daughter. It’s a real dream. Sometimes I ask Cris to pinch me.”

With his wife Photo: Archive

cultural mix

“I miss the stage. I have been involved in many projects. I was close to the Brazilian consul. There will be a week to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Brazil’s independence and I will make a speech in English in the midst of the authorities. Let’s talk about cinema, music… I’m also shooting a documentary, I was called to make a movie that will have scenes here and in Brazil, and I’m still recording for my YouTube channel”.

date to end

“We came in April and will return in September, but for two very important reasons. My family will increase. Our youngest daughter (Paula) is pregnant, Maria Tereza will be born in October. And in this period, the movie that I played Eike Batista arrives in theaters. I think that such a controversial figure will pique the public’s curiosity.”