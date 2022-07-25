At 8 months pregnant, Viviane Araújo looks stunning and surprises fans

Actress Viviane Araújo put her belly to play during the Salgueiro rehearsal, her samba school in Rio de Janeiro. Viviane, who is 8 months pregnant with her first child, Joaquim, participated in the event “willow invites” on Saturday night (23).

+ Check out the news from the world of celebrities

The muse chose a look all red with feathers, which highlighted her belly in the final stretch of pregnancy. To complete the look, Viviane chose to wear sneakers instead of the conventional high heels, thinking about baby care. The actress went to the event accompanied by her husband, businessman Guilherme Militão. At the event, Viviane was still clicked showing the gift she got for her baby Joaquim.

In addition to parading in Salgueiro at this year’s Carnival, in Rio de Janeiro, the actress also participated pregnant in the parade of champions in São Paulo, at the Mancha Verde school.

Viviane Araújo shows big belly on social networks and enchants fans

Before going to “Salgueiro Convida”, the actress made a publication on her Instagram profile showing the look chosen for the night and received several compliments from fans and friends. “Beautiful thing”, commented the influencer David Brasil. “Beautiful and radiant, Mom!” wrote Evelyn Bastos, drum queen of Mangueira. “Queen of Queens, owner of Sapucaí and owner of Carnival! I love you”, declared a fan of Viviane.

Check out what’s going on with celebrities:

+ Ruivinha de Marte suffers a car accident and worries fans; know the state of health of the singer

+ Filipe Ret speaks out after the concert video goes viral

+ After losing her virginity, Gabi Lopes celebrates with “barbecue of the hymen”

BOMBOU: SABRINA SATO reveals BIZARRE and ADULT COLLECTION during INTERVIEW