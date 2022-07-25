Atltico has blackout and loses to Corinthians in Mineiro

photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Fbio Santos was the name of the game and scored both goals for Corinthians

Table of Contents Photos of Atltico x Corinthians in Mineiro for the Brazilian – 07/24

The game

ATLICO 1 X 2 CORINTHIANS athletic Corinthians

Photos of Atltico x Corinthians in Mineiro for the Brazilian – 07/24 Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Atltico and Corinthians faced each other in Mineiro, this Sunday (24), in a match valid for the 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press Coach Cuca will have a lot of work to adjust the Atltico. On Sunday night, in Mineiro, Galo had been performing safely, but had a blackout in the final stretch of the second half, took the turn of Corinthians and ended up losing 2-1, in a duel valid for the last round of the Brazilian Championship. Keno opened the scoring in the initial stage, but Fbio Santos, twice, enforced his ex’s law at Gigante da Pampulha.

With the defeat, Atltico loses the chance to take the runner-up position and Palmeiras shoots. Now there are seven points of difference. Galo is fourth, with 32. Corinthians is the runner-up, with 35.

Atltico will now have a week off. Coach Cuca will have time to make the necessary adjustments until the match against Internacional, on Sunday, at 4 pm, in Beira-Rio, for the Brazilian Championship.

Corinthians has a duel for the Copa do Brasil. Timo enters the field on Wednesday, against Atltico-GO, at Antonio Accioly, for the quarterfinals.

The game

Interim coach Lucas Gonalves started Atltico with the return of starters who were spared in the draw with Cuiab, which marked the dismissal of Turco Mohamed. Galo played with a different posture, more aggressive to score in the attacking field and a lot of speed in the transition of plays.

And, before ten minutes, the Atletico fans exploded in Mineiro. Keno remembered the good times of the final stretch with Cuca last year and hit a beautiful kick from outside the area, in the angle, with no chance of defense for Carlos Miguel: 1 to 0.

After the goal, Keno was excited. He tried two more long shots. Galo had other chances, with Zaracho and Hulk, but he couldn’t shake the net.

Corinthians, cornered in the first half of the first half, began to dominate possession of the ball in the second half of the initial stage. But the São Paulo team only bothered Everson in a long shot defended without major dangers.

For the final stage, the Rooster was the same. Corinthians returned with Cantillo and Rger Guedes in the vacancies of Giuliano and Willian.

The beginning of the second half had a similar plot to the first. Atltico had the ball, but failed a lot on the last pass. Corinthians, on the other hand, when they had the ball, couldn’t get into the white-and-white area.

The coaches then moved the teams. In Galo, Pedrinho, Pavn and Otvio entered in the vacancies of Keno, Nacho and Jair. At Corinthians, Roni, Gustavo Silva and Giovane were called in to replace Maycon, Yuri Alberto and Adson.

Corinthians started to act more in the attacking field, exchanging passes, while Galo defended well. But, in a cross by Fagner from the right, Fbio Santos appeared on Pedrinho’s back and gave a nice little fish to swing the nets and tie the duel: 1 to 1.

And the Rooster had a general blackout. Soon after, the boy Giovane dribbled Junior Alonso and was knocked down in the area. Penalty scored with the help of VAR. In the charge, Fbio Santos finished with no chance for Everson and turned the game around: 2 to 1.

Lucas Gonalves put Vargas and Kardec on the field, and Galo went up. The team fought until the last throw, but did not get the equalizing goal. Game over and defeat in Mineiro

ATLICO 1 X 2 CORINTHIANS

athletic

Everson; Mariano, Igor Rabello, Junior Alonso and Guilherme Arana; Allan (Alan Kardec, 43/2°T), Jair (Otvio, 20/2°T), Nacho Fernndez (Pavn, 28/2°T) and Zaracho (Vargas, 43/2°T); Keno (Pedrinho, 2/20) and Hulk

technician: Lucas Gonalves

Corinthians

Carlos Miguel; Fagner, Bruno Mndez, Balbuena and Fbio Santos; Du Queiroz, Maycon (Roni, 2/19) and Giuliano (Cantillo, halftime); Willian (Rger Guedes, halftime), Adson (Giovane, 2/21) and Yuri Alberto (Gustavo Silva, 2/19)

technician: Victor Pereira

goals: Keno (8/1°T); Fbio Santos (34/2°T and 41/2°T)

Yellow cards: Nacho (44/1°T); Yuri Alberto (45/1°T); Junior Alonso (39/2°T)

Reason: 19th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship

Date and time: Sunday, July 24, 2022 at 6 pm

Place: Mineiro Stadium in Belo Horizonte

referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Klber Lcio Gil (FIFA) and Thiaggo Americano Labes (SC)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)