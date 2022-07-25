Balbuena says the bottle ‘hit it’ and repudiates the attitude of fans in Mineiro

Corinthians beat Atlético Mineiro by the score of 2 to 1, in a match that marked the re-debut of defender Balbuena with the Timão shirt. In the mixed area of ​​the Mineirão stadium, the defender spoke about the incident of being hit with a bottle thrown from the stands.

“Nailed it. I think the flag on the side saw it and he told the judge. An attitude you don’t deserve, huh? I think in football it’s been a while since this has happened. The fan comes to watch the spectacle that is football, cheer for his team and it was an unpleasant action by the fan. It’s a good thing it didn’t hit too hard, but it hit hard”, said the athlete.

In the celebration of Corinthians’ second goal, at 41 of the second half, Balbuena ended up being hit by a bottle of water that came straight from the stands. The defender’s companions even went directly to the referee to report the event. The match referee, Ramon Abatti Abel, reported the moment in the match summary. According to the arbitration professional, a police report was registered, but the author has not yet been identified.

Balbuena agreed to return to Corinthians at the beginning of last week. The player returns after four years away from the Parque São Jorge team, where he played from 2016 to 2018 and won three titles with the alvinegra shirt. The defender still has a contract with Dynamo Moscow, from Russia, but was loaned to Timão until the middle of 2023.

With the victory over Atlético-MG, Corinthians remained in the runner-up of the Brasileirão with 35 points conquered. The alvinegra team is four points behind the leader Palmeiras.

Timão is now getting ready for the team’s next commitment, on Wednesday, at 9:30 pm, for the quarter-final match of the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético Goianiense. Then, he faces Botafogo, next Saturday, at 19h, for the Brazilian Championship, at Neo Química Arena.

See more at: Balbuena, Campeonato Brasileiro and Corinthians x Atltico-MG.