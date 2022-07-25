Base on the rise: Vanderlan beats Jorge at Palmeiras, and Gabriel Menino makes Abel forget about reinforcements | palm trees

The winning goal came from a play with 100% of base athletes: Danilo and Wesley played before Vanderlan gave the assist for Gabriel Menino to score.

The 19-year-old left-back took advantage of Piquerez and Jorge’s physical problems to stand out in the last two games as a starter. Elected the Crack of the Game in Sunday’s victory, he won the immediate reserve spot in the position, behind the Uruguayan.

– Vanderlan is the natural path, he debuted with us in Libertadores. And on his own merit today he is number 2 (on the side). Tomorrow, I don’t know. There are injuries, there are punishments, meritocracy. Jorge got injured, he played two very good games, I like Jorge, Piquerez and Vanderlan – explained Abel.

– And within these three, there are times when Piquerez is number 1, Jorge is number 2, and Vanderlan number 3. Today he is number two. He is a kid with a head, very predestined, he trains very well as a defender and full-back,” he added.

Menino, on the other hand, is experiencing a recovery season after losing ground and even being out of the Club World Cup list.

Today Danilo and Zé Rafael’s immediate reserve, shirt 25 received a show of support from the coach. While many fans talk about the need to hire another midfielder, the coach said he did not ask for reinforcements for the sector, even with Jailson’s injury, for trusting Menino.

– The proof that we trust Menino is that when Jailson injured, we didn’t go looking for any player. It’s proof that we believe in Menino, because it would be easy to look for another player, since there was one less player. This is proof that we believe in players and we will give them opportunities. And it’s up to them to make the way. We didn’t get any 8, even without Jailson – he reinforced.

Verdão loaned Pedro Bicalho and Gabriel Silva, who were part of the champion squad of Copinha, to Santa Clara, from Portugal. The idea is to give them a spin.

But other names in the under-20, such as Garcia, Naves, Fabinho and Giovani follow on the radar of the coaching staff, alternating between professional and youth games.

– Palmeiras already had a bet on the formation, Patrick, Renan, Menino, Danilo, already with Luxembourg and paid for it, because betting on formation has its risks. It paid off, because when you bet on training, there are things you’re going to compromise. Fabinho and Vanderlan train with us daily, all from Copinha – said Abel.

The expectation is that Endrick will soon get into this rhythm, too. The boy signed his first professional contract this week after turning 16 and is recovering from a sprained ankle. When he is recovered, he will train at the Football Academy.

– Let’s give opportunity when we can. The third one (of the cast) is always from the base. And when there are injuries or merit, and Vanderlan was the same. Piquerez and Jorge out, Vanderlan showed up. Do we need to hire left-back? Maybe not. When I enter the field, I have to leave everything. Delivery and effort are non-negotiable and they come from the base with that – he finished.

