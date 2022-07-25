BB Seguridade (BBSE3) has a 42.3% rise in premiums written in June

BB Seguridade (BBSE3) recorded a 42.3% growth in total premiums written in June 2022 compared to the same month in 2021, reaching R$1.590 billion.

In the first half of this year, total premiums written amounted to BRL 6.624 billion, an increase of 21.2% compared to the first half of 2021.

The life insurance premium issued grew 6.2% compared to June last year, due to the higher sales volume. Between January and June 2022, the premium issued by the segment grew 7% on an annual basis.

While credit life maintained the good commercial performance observed in May and grew 9.8% compared to the same month of 2021. In the year, credit life retreated 4.2% compared to the same stage last year.

The rural segment recorded a strong increase of 81.8% in premium issuances compared to June 2021, with the best monthly volume in the historical series. The dynamics is mainly explained by the good performance of agricultural insurance (+125.4%), driven by the release of credit to fund the 2022/23 harvest.

In the first half of 2022, the premium issued in rural areas increased by 43.1% compared to the first half of 2021.

pension

In June, the volume of contributions dropped 11.2% compared to June 2021, with a contraction in the average ticket of sporadic contribution plans.

The volume of collection in June 2022 increased by 35.8% compared to the same month of 2021, attributed both to the increase in the number of bonds sold (+63.8%) and the increase in the average ticket of single payment bonds .

Purchase opportunity? XP Strategist Reveals 6 Cheap Stocks to Buy Today. Watch here.

Related