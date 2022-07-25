Bebel Gilberto is criticized after dancing on the Brazilian flag and apologizes

Bebel Gilberto during a show in the USA

The singer Baby Gilbertodaughter of João Gilberto, was criticized and attacked by bolsonaristas after images of a show she did in the United States went viral on the web this weekend.

On social media, records of the presentation show Bebel stepping and dancing on top of a Brazilian flag. “Sorry, I shouldn’t do this, but…”, said the artist before stepping on the flag. Bebel was mainly targeted by supporters of the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

One of the chief allies of the Chief Executive, the federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) shared the images and showed indignation. The parliamentarian even proposed a bill to penalize attacks on national symbols.

After the strong repercussion, Bebel used his Instagram to publish the video of the incident in full and apologize: It was a thoughtless act of mine. (…) Immediately afterwards, however, I realized that the flag also belongs to all Brazilians and I apologized to the public.” See the video.

