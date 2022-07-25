Bebel Gilberto steps on the Brazilian flag at a show and apologizes

The singer Baby Gilberto56, became one of the most talked about topics on social media this weekend after a video in which he steps on the Brazilian flag during a show in the United States went viral.

Daughter of João Gilberto and niece of Chico Buarque, Bebel apologized to the public for a video posted on her social networks, after the repercussion, “Ato unthought”, classified. The presentation took place in San Francisco, in the United States, while the singer performed the track banana tree.

The act prompted a series of posts on Twitter about the artist’s conduct, which was criticized by politicians, such as the Bolsonarista deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP), who wrote: “We are going to propose a bill to penalize with imprisonment without bail or criminal liability the act of burning, damaging, modifying or attacking national symbols.” She was also criticized by the former special secretary for culture, Mário Frias (PL-SP), “These people don’t feel anything for Brazil”, she classified.

This is Bebel Gilberto, daughter of composer João Gilberto, niece of Chico Buarque. See what she did with the Brazilian flag received from a spectator in San Francisco. These people don’t feel anything for Brazil. They just like to benefit from what the people can give them. pic.twitter.com/MlhcDSZt9g — MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) July 23, 2022

Bebel is the daughter of singer Miúcha (1937-2018) and João Gilberto, father of Bossa Nova. The 56-year-old artist has gained the spotlight in recent times after the repercussions of her father’s estate, who died in 2019, and the conditions that the singer was in in the last days of his life. The singer is based in the USA.