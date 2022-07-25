Bebel Gilberto’s gesture of stepping on the national flag is a misdemeanor and can lead to a fine

The singer’s attitude Baby Gilbertowho stepped on a national flag during a concert on Saturday, 23, in the United States, is not considered a crime, but a misdemeanor and liable to a fine.

The flag, as well as the National anthemat National Weapons it’s the National Sealare considered symbols of the Country and, when destroyed or outraged in public, the author is punishable.

According to Law 5,700 of 1971, Bebel’s act is a misdemeanor subject to a fine of up to R$4,000, but not imprisonment.

As for Decree Law nº 898, of September 29, 1969, the public destruction of national symbols can lead to a detention of 2 to 4 years.

After the backlash for her act, Bebel apologized. “I apologize for doing this. But do you think I’m proud to be Brazilian or not?”

In 1994, the singer Max Cavalera he was even taken to a police station accused of having stepped on the flag. The musician, who at the time was in the band Grave, played in São Paulo. At the end of the performance, a fan threw a flag with a symbol of the group in the middle.

According to Cavalera, he just took the flag and left the stage, but when he arrived in the dressing room, some police officers arrested him for stepping on the symbol of the homeland. The story grew and there were people saying that he had spat, vomited and even urinated on the flag, which the musician denied.