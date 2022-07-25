Beiçola is raped by his brother, asks for help and actors ignore

Marcos Oliveira faced difficult periods

Marcos Oliveira became famous for playing the eternal kiss, in “A Grande Família”, on Globo. However, the actor has gone through troubled periods in his career.

During an interview, the artist confessed that he was raped by his brother years ago. At the time, he believed the man was his cousin.

However, after years of suffering, the eternal Beiçola discovered the truth: “I only found out that I was adopted when I was 33 years old. That my parents were actually my uncles.”

Later, the comedian told how he found out. “A cousin came to tell me. Then I found out that I had been raped at age 7 by my brother,” he said.

“He was much older than me. I needed follow-up afterwards because I got freaked out”, said the eternal Beiçola.

Actor cries out for help

In addition, Marcos Oliveira also faced financial difficulties. There were several times that the artist asked for help to take care of his health, buy food and even pay the rent.

Last year, the actor received a virtual crowdfunding worth R$ 66 thousand. In addition, he also suffered from illnesses and hospitalizations.

The comedian needed to undergo a catheterization after suffering an acute myocardial infarction. At the time, the eternal Beiçola felt pain in his chest and arms, symptoms of a heart attack, and was taken to an Emergency Care Unit.

Artist was ignored by colleagues

At the time of his hospitalization, Marcos Oliveira did not have the support of the cast of “Grande Família”, a production in which he played opposite names such as Marco Nanini and Marieta Severo.

During an interview with the program Cidinha Livre, on Tupi radio, the artist spoke about the distance from his colleagues.

“We don’t see each other anymore, because each one took a trail. This is what is enjoyed in the work relationship. We are friends at that time, work is over, people never call you or want to hear from you again”, began the actor.

According to the famous, almost none of his old friends called him, not even Marieta Severo.

“It took 13 years of work. I never got a call from anyone again. The only person who called me was Pedro Cardoso, who was in Europe when I had a heart attack”, said the eternal Beiçola.

“From Portugal, he called me wanting to know about me. Now, the rest, they don’t even want to know”, said the actor who played Beiçola.