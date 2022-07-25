Beluga plane leaves Fortaleza on the morning of this Monday, 25

the aircraft BelugaST leaves Fortaleza on the morning of this Monday, 25th. The flight is scheduled to take place around 11:30 am. According to a spokesperson for Fortaleza airport (Fraport), the trip is destined for Viracopos airport, in Campinas, São Paulo. Beluga is a cargo aircraft and leaves the Capital carrying an ACH160 model helicopter.

Fraport clarified that the “whale plane” is parked in the yard next to the International Cargo Terminal. “Those interested in visiting and photographing the aircraft will only be able to do so in a public area (outside the airport),” he wrote in a statement.

The image below, released by Fortaleza Airport, shows the “Observation Area, a place available to receive those interested in the aircraft:

Beluga visitation scheme (Photo: Fraport/Reproduction)



The Beluga plane, or Airbus A300-600ST, is a cargo plane capable of carrying other planes and large loads. However, because the maximum load capacity is 47 tons, it takes loads that are large in volume, not so much in weight. This was the aircraft’s 1st trip to Latin America.

