Biel and Tays Reis show the face of their daughter, Pietra, for the first time

Biel and Tays Reis, a couple who met during the reality show “A Fazenda 12”, showed this Sunday (24), for the first time, the face of Pietra, daughter of both who was born in the last week. The two shared, on their Instagram accounts, clicks of the birth and gave more details about the birth of the girl.

“Zeramos a vida. We just shared with you the birth of our daughter on our vlog on the ‘Tael Family channel! Subscribe and follow us daily, for those of you who like our mess! From now on there are three of us there”, wrote Tays in the caption of the publication, which received dozens of comments within minutes.

Many of the singers’ followers melted for the girl: “A little doll, so beautiful”, said one of them. “It’s the copy of the father, his face! A love”, commented another. “So beautiful,” said a third. Pietra is the couple’s first child, who started dating on the RecordTV programhad a quick breakup shortly after, but got back together soon after.

first time parents

On Wednesday (20), Biel released on his Instagram profile the first record of Pietra, daughter of the singer with the also singer Tays Reis. Proud, the owl daddy wrote: “Thank you, my lord God!”, he said in the caption of the photo that shows the imprint of the baby’s foot prints on his hand. The girl is the couple’s first child.

The singer also released her first record with little Pietra in her arms and overflowed with love by writing: “My God’s plan”. The girl arrived in the world during the dawn of this Wednesday (20) in a hospital in São Paulo. At 3:08, Tays posted a photo on her stories and wrote: “The happiest woman in the world”.