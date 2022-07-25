Bitcoin hit ‘rock bottom’ or recovery was just ‘breath’ before bigger crash? | Economy

In cryptocurrency investor circles and on Twitter, Bitcoin fans increasingly wonder whether the world’s biggest digital asset has already hit rock bottom after a gradual recovery in July.

But given the intensity of the ups and downs in the industry, many also remain cautious and don’t want to predict a clear course — even when they see signs that bitcoin may have found a floor.

That’s because it’s happened many times before: the currency shows a sharp rally that, in hindsight, was nothing more than a bounce in the bear market. And predicting that now may be even more difficult, considering that digital assets have followed US equities all year, and there is no consensus among strategists on whether the worst of the equity market sell-off is over.

It’s hard to predict a bottom, even more so “this time because the rally was fueled by young people who had never invested in anything before,” said Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak.

“Cryptocurrency is a liquidity asset right now, so as long as the Fed is tightening, it will be hard to see a sustained rally. Also, the asset class has lost a lot of investor confidence, so it will take time to regain that confidence.”

Bitcoin is up more than 15% in July, while other tokens, including Ether, have seen even better returns. Shawn Cruz, chief trading strategist at TD Ameritrade, says there will need to be a shift in risk appetite before the currency can start moving significantly higher.

Bitcoin “must be sideways a little bit,” Cruz said. “It’s a matter of waiting for risk appetite to change.”

Many do just that – they watch stocks for signs of how things might play out for digital assets. Noelle Acheson, an analyst at cryptocurrency lender Genesis, points to a Bank of America investor survey that would have shown that there has already been an investor capitulation. But many stock market watchers see the research as a countersignal.