‘Black Panther 2’: Official Synopsis CONFIRMS T’Challa’s Death

According to The Directthe official synopsis of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘ was released during the San Diego Comic-Conconfirming the death of T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman).

As Boseman passed away in 2020 due to colon cancer, there was no other alternative for the character’s fate, as the team and fans would not accept the star’s replacement.

Check out the synopsis:

“In ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba), fight to protect their nation from the intervening powers of the world after the death of King T’Challa. As the Wakandans struggle to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia’s help (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) to forge a new path to the Kingdom of Wakanda. introducing Tenoch Huerta like Namor, king of a secret undersea nation, the film also brings Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livanalli.

Packed by a cover of the song ‘no woman no cry‘, the trailer for the sequel also shows off a mural dedicated to the character.

It turns out that many fans were curious to know what is written in the tribute to the hero.

Enjoy watching:

According to Screen Rantthe Wakandan alphabet translation indicates that a part of the mural reads:

“The king lives! Pantera will be with us forever.”

Unfortunately, the full text cannot be translated because the image is illegible in the right corner and there is also interference from a character in front of the mural

The translation was made from an image that has the Wakandan characters corresponding to each letter of the traditional alphabet.

Check it out, along with the trailer:

With the return of the director Ryan Cooglerthe production will be released in national cinemas in November 10th.

The plot has not yet been revealed, but production continues with the important mission of following the film and maintaining the legacy of King T’Challa, lived by the actor. Chadwick Bosemanwho died at age 43 from colon cancer in 2020.

The first ‘Black Panther’ was released in 2018 and made a huge bang at the box office, grossing over US$1.3 billion dollars worldwide. In addition, it became the first superhero film to be nominated for Best movie at the Oscars.

