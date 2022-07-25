‘Black Panther 2’ Trailer Doesn’t Forget Chadwick Boseman – 7/24/2022 – Illustrated

One of the most anticipated panels at San Diego Comic-Con, the main pop culture fair in the world, which takes place this weekend, was that of Marvel, which took the opportunity to release the first trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, or “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”, the second superhero movie.

In it, it is possible to notice that the characters go through a moment of mourning, after the loss of actor Chadwick Boseman in real life has been extended to his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the MCU, it seems.

The death, soon to be two years old, took Boseman fans by surprise. He had colon cancer, a disease he kept a secret for four years as he continued to work, and died at age 43.

In the trailer, the characters of Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett, who play T’Challa’s brother and mother, recall the legacy of the protagonist, whose face appears stamping a painting on a wall. Towards the end, it is also possible to see that someone else is wearing the hero’s iconic costume — but his identity, apparently, will only be discovered when the film is released, in the first half of November.

During the MCU panel, Kevin Feige, producer and one of the creators of the shared universe funded by Disney, announced that “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will mark the end of the fourth phase of Marvel in theaters.

It started with the movie “Black Widow” in 2021, and includes all of the studio’s movies and series since then, such as “Eternals” and “Thor: Love and Thunder”. Phases five and six, which already had titles announced at Comic-Con, will begin with “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” in February 2023 and “Fantastic Four” in November 2024, respectively.

Also announced were “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (May 2023), “The Marvels” (July 2023), “Blade” (November 2023), “Captain America: New World Order” (May 2024). ), “Thunderbolts” (July 2024), “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty” (May 2025) and “Avengers: Secret Wars” (November 2025).

Among the series are “Hulk Woman”, which was already scheduled for August 17, Halloween and Christmas specials for this year, “Secret Invasion”, “Echo”, “Ironheart”, “Agatha: Coven of Chaos”, “Daredevil: Born Again” and the second seasons of “What If…?” ​and “Loki”, all of which will premiere between 2023 and 2024.