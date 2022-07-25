Blumenau bets hit the court in this Saturday’s Mega-Sena

It was not this time that the biggest prize in the Mega Sena came to blumenau. A single winner from Niteróiin Rio de Janeiro, just hit the six numbers of the draw number 2503, which took place last Saturday (23).

The numbers drawn were: 03 – 14 – 16 – 38 – 43 – 45. Although, blumenau did not stay behind. More than 20 bets held in the city hit the courtearning around BRL 821.15 each one. Of these, three bets took place at Casa Lotérica Periquito.

O next contest takes place on Wednesday (27) and must draw BRL 3 million whoever gets the six numbers right. Bets can be placed until 7pm at any lottery in the country or online, clicking here. THE single bet costs BRL 4.50.

