Boarding stairs collapse with people during Beluga plane arrival in Fortaleza

A flight of stairs for Avianca airlines collapsed as people watched the arrival of the Airbus Beluga ST aircraft, an Airbus transport plane that resembles a whale, at Fortaleza airport on Sunday afternoon, 24.

Under the weight of the spectators, the structure collapsed and collapsed; Fraport’s staff, which manages Fortaleza’s airport, confirmed the accident, but stated that there were no injuries, and help was provided immediately to those on the stairs.







Those who were at Fortaleza airport waiting for the Beluga to arrive could see some climbing the Avianca stairs, clearly rusted. (Photo: Armando de Oliveira / O Povo)











According to the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac), the airplane ladder — or ladder for boarding or disembarking people — is a towable equipment intended for the embarkation and disembarkation of passengers.

The Avianca stairs seen on the airport runway were visibly rusted. The POVO found that the passenger entry and exit instruments were unused and old.

Beluga plane: aircraft nicknamed a whale arrives in Fortaleza and Brazil for the first time

The arrival of the cargo plane in the shape of a “whale” to Fortaleza was supposed to take place on the afternoon of this Saturday, the 23rd. However, due to the rescheduling of the time and a storm in Dakar, Senegal, the landing of the Airbus Beluga only happened for around 3:50 pm today, Sunday, 24.

The aircraft, model A300-600ST, has several nicknames; in addition to being known as the “names” of the beluga whale, for copying its appearance with a large “forehead”, it is also called the “flying whale”, as a result of its enormous size and way of traveling through the skies.

The plane, built by the company Airbus, came to Brazil for the first time, and will depart towards Viracopos airport, in Campinas (SP), this Monday, 25th, at 11:31 am.

