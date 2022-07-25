Bocardi goes off the air and new BDSP anchor breaks down crying on Globo

Debuting as the anchor of Bom Dia São Paulo, Sabina Simonato couldn’t hold back her emotion when talking about children who go hungry

In the latest edition of Good morning São Paulowhich aired this Monday, 25th, viewers were once again surprised by a new presenter in the regional newspaper, which still has no Rodrigo Bocardi, on vacation. Its about Sabina Simonatowhich integrates the rotation of co-presenters of BDSP and was recently promoted to substitute anchor of news programs such as SP1 and SP2.

Known for her good humor and the excitement that appears during the television news, Sabina ended up getting emotional after calling a report that talked about children who go to school even on vacation, just to have something to eat.

The worst news about child hunger was addressed in the article written by Estevan Muniz, the VT showed a strong report of a mother who stated that she stopped eating so that her children could eat. When the cameras returned to Bocardi’s replacement, she also vented about the delicate situation.

“Oh my God. It’s reality, people“, Sabina began, her voice breaking. “Thais Luquesi [co-apresentadora] commenting on a story she did over the weekend about donations and what happens? The children are actually eating, but not because they are hungry, they eat more because they want to go home with a fuller belly, so they don’t feel hungry because they know that when they come back there will be no food at home”, added the journalist, very thrilled.

Afterwards, the anchor of Bom Dia São Paulo summoned reporter Zelda Mello, who would speak precisely about the rise in food prices, and returned to regret the situation.

Devastating: Actress who lives Irma in Pantanal, suffers a stroke and leaves TV in a hurry with a final decision Globo actor is banned from coming out within the broadcaster, is fired and confirms what they did to him Globo actor is mistakenly arrested in police approach and causes revolt in Brazil: “Injustice”

“Buying food is getting more and more difficult and we talk to Zelda Mello again, It’s very difficult Zelda, we hear these reports from mothers. Mother starving, child coming home with no food there, ”concluded Sabina, as she wiped away her tears.