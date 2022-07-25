





The body parts you need to pay more attention to

It is very common to associate Astrology with various sectors and symbolisms that involve our life, because astrological studies bring answers that take us in different directions in order to understand once and for all our purposes and goals in life. Some astrologers say that body parts definitely have a connection to the zodiac, after all, the physical body goes far beyond the realm of science.

Body parts that each sign should take good care of

Aries: Head, Brain and Eyes

The part of the body that is most sensitive to Aries is the head. As per the stereotype, Aries handles things “in his head” – after all, he is ruled by the ram, which is an animal known for fighting with its head. In addition, the brain and eyes must also be considered.

Taurus: throat, neck and vocal cords

Taurus rules the neck, which includes the vocal cords and the thyroid gland. So if you’re a Taurus and you’re feeling a little upset, put it out. Express yourself, sing, but be careful not to overdo it!

Gemini: Arms, Lungs, Hands and Nervous System

Perhaps you know a Gemini who speaks using his hands so much it’s as if he’s fluent in his own sign language. This is also an incredibly tactile sign and can use their hands to build, solve and create things. Also, Geminis tend to worry a lot, which can directly impact their nervous system and breathing.

Cancer: female organs and stomach

Cancers rule the female organs and stomach, which explains why they are so caring and nurturing. This is a maternal sign, positioned in the fourth house of the zodiac, which rules home and family. Therefore, it is associated with the stomach, which brings the symbology of digesting your feelings and emotions well, because anything that is contrary to that, can directly affect this region.

Leo: heart, spine and back

Lion is the animal that has a brave heart. This is one of the most creative and fun signs of the zodiac, and of course he puts his heart into everything he does. He’s also incredibly brave, which definitely means Leo keeps his spine straight to fight for his goals.

Virgo: digestive system, intestines and spleen

Virgo is the sign ruled by health and sustenance, so it is also ruled by the part of the body that is most sensitive to toxic foods – the digestive system. If you’re a Virgo, you might be more conscientious than others about what you put into your body. Keep it up!

Libra: kidneys, skin and lower back

Libras’ quest to create balance in their lives can become so obsessive that they may lose their inner balance, and this imbalance is likely to create a problem in one of these areas. Libras are known for their beauty, so it’s always good to be taking good care of your skin!

Scorpio: Reproductive system and sexual organs

Scorpios are incredibly sexual beings and it is quite possible that you already know this, as sexuality is always associated with them. The natives of this sign like pleasure and intimacy and, therefore, they rule the parts of the body that are linked to these two things.

Sagittarius: Hips, Thighs and Liver

Sagittarius like to party as much as they like to explore the world. They are always out and about, on the go, looking for answers and looking for new philosophies of life. As they explore the world, they can use their hips to dance, their thighs to travel long distances, and their livers to process all the exotic foods they are tasting along the way.

Capricorn: joints and skeletal system

This sign is constantly striving to get to the top. The problem is that he tries to carry the world on his shoulders and, after all, his shoulders are part of his skeletal system. Capricorns like to create a solid foundation before executing a plan, and what would your body be without your bones and joints?

Aquarius: ankles and circulatory system

Aquarians can be very nervous, although this is more physical as their bodies can’t always keep up with the activity of their minds. The ankle is the joint that connects the entire upper body to the feet, which connect the body to the earth. That’s why it’s important that Aquarians sometimes try to stand their ground instead of traveling too far in their madness.

Pisces: Feet and Lymphatic System

Pisces rules the feet and the lymphatic system. This sign absorbs the energies of things and people like a sponge, and this absorption can be done constantly by the foot – that’s why it feels so good when stepping on the grass with bare feet, for example. These body parts help you connect with the power of the earth.