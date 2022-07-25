Bolsonaro calls for acts for September 7 and calls STF ministers ‘deaf in black cover’

President spoke in defense of freedom and homeland and about playing ‘within the four lines’ of the Constitution

Reproduction / Youtube Flávio Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro participates in the PL national convention



In a speech at the launch of his candidacy for re-election to the presidency of the Republic, the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) called on its supporters to take to the streets on the 7th of September to show the “deaf people in black capes”, in a clear reference to the ministers of the Federal Court of Justice (STF), that those who make the laws are Executive and Legislative. “We are not going to leave Brazil. We are the majority, we are good, we are willing to fight for our freedom and our homeland. I call on you all so that everyone, on the 7th of September, takes to the streets for the last time. Let’s take to the streets for the last time. These few deaf people in black capes have to understand what the voice of the people is, they have to understand that the Executive and Legislative powers make the laws. Everyone has to play within the four lines of the Constitution, it matters to all of us,” he said.

Then Bolsonaro spoke of harmony between the Powers and extolled again that the North is the people. “Most of these people want the best for us, we can’t just let things go. It is not easy to try to change something that has been crooked for decades, but it can be changed”, he reinforced. Shortly before, the president had already directly quoted the Supreme Court, stating that, now, the people know the STF, being interrupted by boos from supporters who shouted: “Supremo is the people”. “The people may have knowledge, they know what they must fight for. Power emanates from the people if the people choose their representatives well,” he said. In addition to talking about the Supreme Court, Bolsonaro also talked about actions taken by the government in recent years, praised the president of the Chamber, Arthur Lira, waved to Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas, who is a pre-candidate for the Government of São Paulo, and made counterpoints to the former president Squidits main opponent in the 2022 elections, according to polls.