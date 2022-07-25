Bolsonaro calls Sete de Setembro demonstrations at PL convention

posted on 7/24/2022 1:53 PM



(credit: reproduction)

During the PL convention, held this Sunday (7/24), President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) again attacked the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and called on supporters to participate in the Sete de Setembro demonstrations. The event was hosted at the Maracanãzinho gym, located in the North Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

Bolsonaro also said that his voters were “majority”. The president is currently the vice-leader in the polls, behind the PT candidate, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

“We are the majority, we are good and we are willing to fight for freedom and homeland. I call on you all now for everyone to take to the streets on the 7th of September for the last time. Let’s take to the streets for the last time”, he said.

The reelection candidate called the STF ministers “deaf people with a black cape” and said that it is “the people who make the laws”, through the Legislative and Executive powers.

“These few deaf people in the black cape have to understand what the voice of the people is and understand that the executive and the legislature make the laws. Everyone has to play within the 4 lines of the Constitution, it matters to all of us. We don’t want Brazil dominated by another power and we have a few other powers with an eye on Brazil. What we want: peace, tranquility, respect for the Constitution,” he said.

Bolsonaro also spoke about “freedom of expression” and made an ideological speech with criticism of what he understands as “communism”. The PL candidate asked those present at the Maracanãzinho gymnasium to “give their lives for freedom”.

“My life was not easy, but one thing comforts me: not seeing a communist sitting in my chair”, he said.