Bolsonaro’s new attack on the STF was made in the presence of the Speaker of the Chamber, the silent Arthur Lira (video) – Joaquim de Carvalho

Bolsonaro called ministers “deaf in black cloaks” and called on militants to go to the street, a threat made in the presence of those who have the power to initiate impeachment.
Jair Bolsonaro crossed the red light once again, attacking the STF, during a convention in which his candidacy for reelection by the PL was made official.
“These few deaf people in black coats have to understand what the voice of the people is. They have to understand that the Executive and Legislative powers make the laws. Everyone has to play within the four lines of the Constitution. We don’t want Brazil dominated by another power. What we want is peace and tranquility, respect for the Constitution, respect for laws, interdependence between the powers, harmony. This is not easy, but who has to guide us is the Brazilian people. I am sure that what you want will be achieved”, he said.
Bolsonaro called on his militants to take to the streets “for the last time”, on September 7.
Bolsonaro’s speech was made in the presence of the Speaker of the House, Arthur Lira, who shelved all requests for Bolsonaro’s impeachment, including those accusing the president of committing a crime of responsibility by attacking the free exercise of the Judiciary.
Arthur Lira is from the PP, but he attended the PL convention to show support for Bolsonaro, who called him an “old friend”.
The speaker announced the presence of the Speaker of the Chamber in the following terms:
“We can count on a great ally, who now receives the affection of each one of you, the mayor, Arthur Lira. You are a partner of President Bolsonaro.”
Also present at the convention was federal deputy Daniel Silveira, from the PTB, who received a standing ovation.
He was convicted by the STF for threatening ministers and advocating the murder of at least one of them, Alexandre de Moraes. Silveira, however, received a pardon from the president himself.
Bolsonaro’s speech has the potential to open another crisis between institutions and shocks as it represents an attempt to intimidate judges, who will have the prerogative to ensure that the October elections are held in a civilized and law-respecting environment.
A crisis that counts on the complicit silence of Arthur Lira, “Bolsonaro’s partner”.
