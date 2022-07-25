Borja scores, gives two assists and shines in River Plate’s victory | argentinian football

Miguel Borja made the River Plate fan smile and hope again. With great performance, the ex-Palmeiras and Grêmio striker commanded the 3-0 victory this Sunday, away from home, against Aldosivi, for the Argentine Championship.
The 29-year-old Colombian came on 15 minutes into the second half and changed the match. He participated in every goal of the victory in Mar del Plata. First, at 25, he fixed the ball with a chest after a cross from the left and left it free for Palavecino’s good finish to swing the net.
Shortly after, in the 27th minute, Borja started through the middle, got rid of two markers inside the area and cleared to serve Beltrán, further to the left. The attacking partner completed for the goal. Three minutes later, the Colombian left his, right at Aldosivi’s ball exit.
Beltrán put pressure on the rival’s defense, Borja was left with the leftovers, gave a nice dribble from the spot on the marker and, from the entrance of the area, kicked the goalkeeper’s exit: 3 to 0. It was only the second game of the attacker with the River Plate shirt, all as a substitute in the second half.
River Plate now occupies the eighth position of the Argentine League, with 15 points after 10 rounds, Aldosivi is the lantern, with only five points. Millonario returns to the field next Sunday, at Monumental, against Sarmiento.
Borja celebrates his first goal with the River Plate shirt, scored in the victory against Aldosivi — Photo: Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images