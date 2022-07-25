Botafogo is protected in contract and will acquire Jeffinho permanently

Jeffinho came out of nowhere and it looks like he’s here to stay at the Botafogo. The striker was one of the bets of the newly created team B of Alvinegro and hired on loan from Resende after standing out in the Carioca Championship. Faced with injuries, he moved up to the main team and gained space. This Saturday, he scored one of the goals in 2-0 win over Athletico.

Botafogo is certain that it will acquire the 22-year-old player permanently from Gigante do Vale. Alvinegro has purchase priority until November and the value is just under R$ 1.5 million.

John Textor, owner of Alvinegro’s SAF, was ecstatic with the boy’s performance after this Saturday’s match and assured that the club will make the investment.

Another club that also has a purchase option on Jeffinho is Lyon-FRA, which has a direct partnership with Resende. The French team, however, also belongs to John Textor. In this way, Botafogo is protected in every way.

Despite having ‘plenty of time’ to make the purchase, Botafogo already intends to speed up the negotiation. Jeffinho attracts interest from European clubs and Glorioso believes that eyes will only increase with the boy’s recent performances.