Botafogo Stadium has incident with elevator that carried athlete and fans

Abhishek Pratap 1 hour ago Sports Comments Off on Botafogo Stadium has incident with elevator that carried athlete and fans 0 Views

A run in the mixed zone after the victory of Botafogo over the Atletico-PR this Saturday, by Brazilian championship, almost ended in tragedy. an elevator from ingenuity, the carioca team’s stadium, collapsed while transporting an athlete from the club and fans. In all, 11 people were in space.

adryelson, a newly hired centre-back, was in the elevator at the time of the incident. The club, however, reported that everyone involved is doing well. Employees of the carioca club and people from the stadium staff provided assistance. Ambulances arrived at the scene to assist the victims. A fan involved in the accident reports that the elevator stalled near floor 2.

Stretchers were taken by paramedics to the scene to provide care. On twitter, the club released a note to talk about the case. According to the message, Botafogo reports that “there was an incident in one of the elevators at the Nilton Santos stadium.” In addition to the note, the press office also informs that rescuers and a technical maintenance team were called. Finally, the statement says that everyone involved in the incident is doing well.

On the field, Botafogo beat Athletico and ended a sequence of three defeats in the Brazilian. The team reached 24 points and occupies the middle part of the tournament classification.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Maurício Souza is the coach with the least time at Vasco since Celso Roth in 2010 | vasco

Maurício is Vasco’s second commander in 2022. He was announced on June 13 after the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved