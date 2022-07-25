Brasileirão turns with Palmeiras taking off and six in pursuit

When the match between Coritiba and Cuiabá ends tonight, half of the 2022 Brazilian Championship will be over. And the scenario of the Brasileirão after an elapsed turn has a Palmeiras with a “fat” in the lead, but in a context of unpredictability. This is the ingredient that makes the championship even more attractive.

Considering the math and above all the performance of those who are in the top block after 19 rounds, pointing out who will finish with the title or even within the G4 is not the simplest exercise.

Abel Ferreira’s team has a difference of four points from the second place, rival Corinthians. But nine points is the distance from the leader to the seventh place, Internacional — precisely because of yesterday’s defeat (24) against the Palmeiras at Allianz Parque.

Corinthians, Fluminense, Atlético-MG, Athletico, Flamengo and Internacional, in that order. Each current Palmeiras pursuer has reasons not to be ruled out of contention. The second round even comes at a time when reinforcements from the international market are arriving, which tends to raise the level of the teams even more.

Looking at the recent past, you can see that this edition has a higher level of balance than some previous editions:

At the end of the first round of the Brasileirão 2021, nine points was the difference between the leader Atlético-MG and the fifth place (Red Bull Bragantino).

In 2019, the difference of nine points was between the leader Flamengo and the fourth place (Internacional).

In 2020, on the other hand, nine points separated the leader São Paulo from the eighth (Palmeiras). In other words, one more team than in 2022 was aiming for the tip.

Is cutting nine points or something close to that a realistic goal? In 2018, the gap between the leader and sixth was eight points. Whoever was at the top, again São Paulo, didn’t finish with the title. And it was precisely that sixth place, Palmeiras, who took the cup.

A good leader for dogs!

It is not by chance that Palmeiras has a four-point advantage in the leadership of the Brasileirão. Nobody won more than him: 11 victories. Nobody lost less than him: two defeats. It is the team with the best attack (31 goals) and the best defense (13 goals conceded). It is exactly the perfect script to be champion in the running points.

In the 19th round, another proof of how hard this team is to leave points along the way. After a dominating first half, Palmeiras saw Internacional’s growth and the opponent’s draw. But with “a cool head and a warm heart”, Gabriel Menino put the team back in the lead, taking advantage of a cross from left-back Vanderlan.

Not only for the specific game, but this Palmeiras has remained competitive even in a period of instability for Raphael Veiga. Gustavo Scarpa took the leading role, giving magic touches to an intense team, which has a safe defense duo, one of the best goalkeepers in the country and awaits the fit of newly hired forwards, such as López and Merentiel.

I hope the championship is not resolved by VAR or the referees, but by the teams. I’ve seen a lot of confusion over VAR.”

Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras, on a goal by Murilo annulled.

Corinthians did not start as a favorite, but?

Vitor Pereira’s team was already leader of the Brasileirão at the beginning. Due to initially not having a cast theoretically as strong as the three pointed out as favorites at the beginning of the Brasileirão (Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético-MG), there were those who expected Corinthians to fall in the table. The point is, it hasn’t happened yet. The team has sustained itself close to Palmeiras. There is tactical consistency brought by the Portuguese coach and hope of successful signings from the current window, such as Yuri Alberto and Balbuena.

Yesterday, the comeback victory over Atlético-MG, at Mineirão, showed the level of lethality of this Corinthians. You don’t have to shoot so many times on goal or be that overwhelming team that suffocates all the time. The team was surgical, struck at the right moment and left with the score of 2 to 1, necessary to become the closest pursuer to the leader. Fábio Santos scored two goals and gave his blood for the team: he was elbowed by Hulk and his nose was bruised in the final moments of the game.

We were a more result-oriented team for many games, but we had to guarantee the points to reach a point today where we could play better quality football. The trend is to improve.”

Vitor Pereira, coach of Corinthians

Dinizismo on the rise in Fluminense

Although Palmeiras is the leader and with its fat, Fernando Diniz’s Fluminense is the one who has been on an upward bias for the longest time in the Brasileirão. There are eight unbeaten games. You can’t rule out a team with a tactical standard that has developed such an effective construction DNA from the dispute. Up front, the top scorer of the Brasileirão: Cano, with 12 goals, and in a great phase.

Against Red Bull Bragantino, the team had another good performance and won 2-1. The struggle in the end could have been avoided, especially if Marrony hadn’t been sent off. The referee, on the other hand, showed a dose of benevolence with a cart given by Felipe Melo: he only got yellow. Detail: due to lack of electricity at the Raulino de Oliveira stadium, in Volta Redonda, the game did not have VAR.

Rooster has Cuca back

Turkish Mohamed is now past. But looking at a previous period is what makes Atlético-MG dream of a significant improvement in the return of the Brasileirão. Coach Cuca is back and will try to improve this team that even built good results in Serie A this year, but without ever shining like in the last edition, when it ended with the title.

The signings don’t stop, the cast seems more stuffed, which increases Cuca’s responsibility in this resumption of work. Like Palmeiras, there is no more Copa do Brasil on Atlético-MG’s calendar and this has the good side of being able to rest the team more, comparing with Corinthians, Athletico, Flamengo and Fluminense – direct competitors still in the national knockout tournament. .

Pedro drives Flamengo and wants selection

Not only for the two goals that gave Flamengo the comeback victory over Avaí, the fact is that Pedro has a very keen nose. Coach Dorival Júnior hit the team, found space for the duo with Gabigol, leaving Arrascaeta as a midfielder, free to be the waiter, while Everton Ribeiro builds the game a little further back. All this helps to equip the red-black centre-forward.

The stage is great. Flamengo shows a survival in the Brasileirão, after a first round of ups and downs with the passage of Paulo Sousa. Of the teams in the current top-7, Flamengo is the one that lost the most: seven defeats. But as it draws little (three times), he added the 30 points to be currently sixth.

Dorival’s arrival was great news for Pedro. The goal is twofold: to shine for the team and find a place in the Brazilian team. The sequence of games is what he lacked, who had already aroused Tite’s admiration, even on the bench. If Gabigol improves his aim, the duo has the potential to take the red-black even higher in the table.

Flamengo sold midfielder Willian Arão, but brought in Arturo Vidal. Everton Cebolinha is another recent reinforcement, which mitigates the loss of Bruno Henrique, due to injury.

How far will Hurricane Felipão go?

Five rounds ago, Athletico defeated Palmeiras at Allianz Parque. Perhaps it was the best demonstration of how much work this team can give. And much of this is due to a resurgence of Luiz Felipe Scolari in Brazilian football.

The coach, however, said after that match that the team was not fighting for the title. In fact, Hurricane lost contact with Palmeiras: the distance is currently eight points. But he is a member of the bloc who has the potential to aim for important things.

The cast is not so flashy. In this scenario, paying attention to Libertadores and Copa do Brasil can undermine the pretensions of the Brasileirão. In this round, which precedes the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil against Flamengo, Felipão rotated the team and was defeated by Botafogo of Nilton Santos. Jeffinho was featured in alvinegro, even though he needed medicine to control stomach problems throughout the game.

And the Mano International?

The seventh club on the list is the longest without winning the Brasileirão. Internacional even appeared within the G4, but saw competition intensify. I could have been fourth if I had beaten Palmeiras yesterday. But, in addition to not stopping the leader, he was overtaken by Flamengo in the number of victories.

Mano Menezes’ team has lost little so far (three defeats), but shows imbalances that have made them accumulate nine draws over the 19 rounds. For the running points, this generates a stagnation that undermines the pretensions in the championship. In the second round, it will be necessary to show a better repertoire and, thus, go beyond the “seventh place cup”.