Brazil falls in global ranking of fuel prices – Money Times

The measures taken by the government to lower the price of Gasoline and the reduction that Petrobras (PETR3, PETR4) announced in the sale of fuel at its refineries seem to be having an effect.

the price of Gasoline at the Brazil fell in the global ranking and is below the average of prices practiced in other countries, according to the monitoring platform Global Petrol Prices.

On June 27, Brazil was in the 93rd position. Now, based on the values ​​of July 18, the country has dropped to 124th position. Last Monday, the liter of Gasoline was costing $1.12, compared to the global average of $1.43.

Detail: the new price of Petrobras It only went into effect on the 20th of July, so Brazil could drop even further in the ranking.

Hong Kong remains the most expensive place to fill up the car, with a cost of US$ 3 per litre. Next are Iceland and Israel, with $2.49 and $2.41, respectively.

Venezuela is in last place, with a liter costing US$ 0.02. However, the website makes it clear that the value is not the official one. For countries that do not provide official data, the platform uses the latest published price and adjusts according to the current exchange rate and changes in the price of oil worldwide.

Check out the most expensive places:

