monkey pox Photo: EFE/Courtesy of CDC

The Ministry of Health reported this Saturday (23) that it is negotiating the purchase of a vaccine against monkeypox, declared this Saturday as a global public health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the ministry, the acquisition will be negotiated with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

Minister Marcelo Queiroga reports that the Health Surveillance Secretariat (SVS) is in the process of evaluating the necessary amount. Thus, the acquisition will be made through the revolving fund, an international mechanism of technical cooperation for access to vaccines.

Currently, only one laboratory manufactures the immunizer in the world, the Danish company Bavarian Nordic, which does not have a representative in Brazil.

– The WHO coordinates with the manufacturer, globally, to expand access to the immunizing agent in countries with confirmed cases of the disease. Thus, the acquisition must be via Opas – the minister told Folha de São Paulo.

The folder stressed that mass vaccination “is not recommended by the WHO in countries not endemic for the disease, such as Brazil”.

– The recommendation of vaccination, so far, is only for contacts with suspected cases and health professionals with high occupational risk to the virus – released the agency.

The Ministry of Health confirmed 607 cases of the disease in Brazil until this Friday (22). The number is equivalent to double recorded on June 9, 13 days earlier, when there were 218 confirmed diagnoses across the country.

Cases of the disease are mainly concentrated in São Paulo. In total, according to data from the ministry, the state recorded 438 positive diagnoses of the disease until this Friday, representing about 72% of the total.

PREVENTION

The Imvanex vaccine has already gained approval for the prevention of monkeypox in the United States and Canada. This Saturday (23), the European Medicines Agency also recommended the approval of the immunizer, used until 2013 to combat smallpox, to protect adults against the monkeypox virus.

In the United States, the American Regulatory Agency has also approved the use of the ACAM2000 vaccine (Sanofi) to prevent the disease.

