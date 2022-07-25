Brazilian surrenders to Pix, and total keys already exceed twice the population

Launched less than two years ago, Pix continues to grow. Brazil already has more than two instant payment keys for each inhabitant. There are 214.8 million Brazilians and 469 million active keys.

Random keys are the majority: 185.2 million. The ranking also includes CPF (107.8 million), cell phone (98.7 million) and e-mail (68.8 million).

The data were analyzed by metropolises based on information disclosed by the Central Bank. The report considers figures published up to June.

According to the Central Bank, the ease of access and the absence of fees boosted the growth of the electronic means of payment.

“Pix ended up becoming an electronic substitute for physical money, offering the same benefits, such as no fees, immediate availability of resources for the recipient and availability at any time, every day of the year. In addition, Pix, unlike cash, allows for non-face-to-face transactions”, he explains, in a note.

Data from the Central Bank itself point out that only 3% of the money in circulation in the country is in physical format. In other words, 97% of the values ​​are moved by digital means.

many keys

Project analyst Juliana Kamimura, 35, is among Brazilians who have more than one Pix key. For her, the system is safe precisely because it has restricted the use of physical money.

“It is a real-time alternative for those who already used TED and DOC. Pix works 24 hours, seven days a week and between any banks”, comments the resident of Águas Claras. She says that she chose to use three keys to segment the organization of personal finances.

care

Lawyer Caio Sanas, specialized in financial markets and cryptocurrencies at the Federal University of São Paulo (Unifesp) and professor at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV), assesses that the system has been helping to digitize payments, which brings more efficiency and security to the country’s economy.

“This is a result of the digital transformation that the world is facing, and access to the internet, although we have to improve substantially in relation to this access. But the data show that it is a path of no return, Brazilians prefer digital to physical money for reasons of ease, security and culture”, he defends.

Like any digital tool, Pix, however, requires care. The request of metropolisesSanas has prepared tips to avoid scams and ensure the security of transactions.

“Criminals take advantage of social engineering, that is, the population’s lack of knowledge to illicitly obtain resources, harming third parties”, he adds.

Check out tips to avoid scams involving Pix: