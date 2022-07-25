British woman left by husband for refugee – 10 days after sheltering her – breaks silence: “Nobody knows the truth”

Tony Garnett made headlines in May after leaving his wife, Lorna Garnett, to stay with Sofiia Karkadym, a Ukrainian war refugee who had been housed in the couple’s home. This week, Lorna broke her silence and vented about the case to The Sun. She also won a restraining order against her ex-husband after accusing him of bombarding her with “abusive messages”.

According to her, this situation turned her life upside down. “I never imagined this could happen to me. I used to be quite outgoing and lively, but now I don’t like to leave the house.”, she reported. In her sensitive outburst, Lorna told how she’s been feeling bad about all this exposure. “Tony seems to love the attention, but I can’t stand it. I feel humiliated by all this. Nobody really knows the truth”pointed out the British.

After the traumatic separation, Lorna said she just wants peace to start her life over with her two daughters, the fruit of her marriage to Tony. “After eight years together, I thought I knew him, but I didn’t. All I want now is peace to rebuild my life with our two girls. I hope the restraining order gives me that. I will never stop you from seeing your daughters, I only want the best for them. But I refuse to let them be played for a circus act.”concluded Garnett.

understand the case

The love triangle got the world talking months ago. The story began when Sofia was fleeing the war in Ukraine. She crossed her country’s border into Poland, then went to Germany, where she waited for her visa to be approved by the government. Then the blonde took a flight to Manchester, UK. That’s when Tony offered to house her in his own home, where he lived with his then-wife and two daughters.

In just over 10 days, Lorna already suspected an involvement between Tony and Sofiia, who spoke the same language. After an argument between the two, the British woman asked the Ukrainian refugee to leave her home. What the wife did not expect was that, faced with this situation, her husband decided to pack his own bags to leave with Karkadym.

Tony even apologized for the pain he caused, but pointed out that he already expected to continue with Sofiia for a long time: “We are planning the rest of our lives together”. The security guard claimed that, from the beginning, he only intended to help. “Ukraine is the same size as the UK and if we were invaded we would hope the rest of the world would step in to help. That was all I wanted to do, but things took a very unexpected turn.”he pointed out.

“I knew I couldn’t give up on her and suddenly it felt like a no-brainer, I knew this was what I wanted. We never intended to do this, it wasn’t planned and we didn’t want to hurt anyone.”, declared the man. Tony further stated that his relationship with Lorna was already over before he left alongside Sofia. According to the security guard, this decision even cost him his job and his livelihood.

In the midst of it all, Sofia was left partially blind. She suffered an eye infection in Germany while traveling to the UK and had to undergo surgery to restore her vision. Now, she faces a long recovery, while Tony says he will be her caretaker. The new couple spent a period living at Garnett’s parents’ home, but are now at a new address. This week, the man decided to give shelter to two more Ukrainian refugees, Sofiia Rastorhuieva and Illia Tronevych, 19 and 22 years old, respectively.