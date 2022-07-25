Caixa lowers interest for real estate financing

Caixa announced the reduction of interest on real estate financing and the easing of conditions for granting real estate credit

Last Thursday (21), Caixa Econômica Federal announced the reduction of interest on real estate financing and the easing of conditions for granting real estate credit in the Pro-Quota and Popular Housing Program with resources from the Time Guarantee Fund. of Service (FGTS).

measurements

Thus, among the initiatives announced by the state-owned company is the increase in the family income brackets eligible to have access to subsidized rate financing, with the ceiling rising from R$7,000 to R$8,000 per month.

The institution also lowered interest rates on the Pro-Cotista line, as long as they are contracted by the end of this year, according to what was approved by the FGTS Board of Trustees in early July.

fees

Thus, interest was reduced by 1 percentage point for properties worth up to R$ 350 thousand. The minimum rates changed from the Reference Rate (TR) plus 8.66% per year to TR plus 7.66% per year.

For properties between R$ 350 thousand and R$ 1.5 million – ceiling of the Housing Financial System – the rate went from TR plus 8.66% per year to TR plus 8.16% per year.

In addition, in addition to the reduction in rates, the percentage of financing in the pro-shareholder line increased from 50% to 80% of the property’s appraised value, in the constant amortization system (SAC) and from 50% to 70% in the amortization table. Price

Changes in income brackets

CategoryPast values ​​(monthly income)New values ​​(monthly income)
lane 1up to BRL 2.4 thousandmaintained at BRL 2.4 thousand
range 1.5from BRL 2.4 thousand to BRL 2.6 thousandfrom BRL 2.6 thousand to BRL 3 thousand
track 2from BRL 2.6 thousand to BRL 3 thousandfrom BRL 3 thousand to BRL 4.4 thousand
track 3from BRL 3 thousand to BRL 7 thousandfrom BRL 4,400 to BRL 8,000

Finally, Caixa informed in a note that the expansion of income brackets will allow more people to have access to lower interest rates on financing with FGTS resources.

Image: Alison Nunes Calazans / shutterstock.com

