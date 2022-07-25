Caixa releases 12 withdrawals of BRL 1,000; see how to withdraw

The government recently released the extraordinary withdrawal from the Severance Indemnity Fund (Fundo de Garantia do Tempo de Serviço) (FGTS) with the value of one thousand reais, which ended up pleasing a lot of people, especially those who are being most affected by the instability of the economy.

It was disclosed that 12 batches of the benefit were released. This means that every registered worker who is within the rules of the benefit can withdraw the money. Therefore, professionals can now withdraw the money, as the benefit was released for people who were born between July and December.

Since there are no more months pendingno one need keep waiting.

With this, it is expected that at least 2 million workers will redeem the money by the end of the year, as this is the number of people that the government believes are working on a CLT job.

People who work in rural areas can also receive the money, as well as temporary, intermittent, independent workers and even professional athletes, not to mention domestic servants and safeiros.

The government began withdrawing these amounts using the month of birth as a base. Payments began in April, first allowing those born in January to be redeemed. When that phase came to an end, those born in the next month were also released.

The last batch, that of those whose birthdays are in December, was released on the 15th of last month.

Below is the calendar official.

January: April 20th;

February: April 30th;

March: 4th of May;

April: 11th of May;

May: 14th of May;

June: 18th of May;

July: May 21;

August: 25th of May;

September: 28th of May;

October: June 1st;

November: 8th of June;

December: 15th of June.

It is worth reminding everyone that although the value is there, there is no type of obligation on the part of the worker to collect the money. The truth is that he doesn’t even have to do anything to return the money, as if the amount is not collected by the deadline, it will automatically return to the fund.

Despite this, many professionals in the financial area advise people to collect the money, even if they do not want to spend it now, as I recommend putting it in savings, as it yields more than the FGTS.

But if you prefer to deny officially the money, you will only need to access the fund application or go to a Caixa branch.

In the case of the application, you must: