Caixa Tem: how to avoid blocking the app?

O box has aims to facilitate access to aid from the Federal Government during this critical phase of the economic crisis that is plaguing the country. In the application, entrepreneurs, including MEIs (micro-entrepreneurs) can also apply for credit. Generally, the withdrawal amount varies from BRL 300.00 to BRL 1,000.00. The payment term is up to two years and interest is 1.95% per month.

For MEI, the loan amount is between R$ 1,000.00 and R$ 3,000.00, the payment term is two years and the monthly interest is 1.99%. For this category, the credit request is made at an agency. But even with all the functions, the box has sometimes it has a blockage. So, Notícias Concursos, in this Sunday’s article (24), will show you how to prevent this from happening.

Avoid Caixa Tem blocking with simple actions

System users must be aware of the transaction limits allowed by the application. According to Caixa, the ceiling is R$ 5 thousand per month. The app will be blocked if the citizen transfers more than the allowed limit from his social savings account.

Other factors that can block your application are multiple CPF entries on the same device. This can happen when the person logs out of their username and logs in on behalf of someone else on the same phone. Using the same CPF on multiple devices can also be a cause of blocking.

In addition to exceeding the value of the allowed transaction limit, your Caixa Tem application may be blocked due to registration irregularities or technical security problems. In these cases, it is necessary to go to the Caixa Econômica Federal branch and ask the attendant to unblock it.

My app has blocked: what should I do?

If you forgot your password to access the app, click on “recover password” and follow the instructions. The system will ask for a registered email to resolve the issue. Updating your information is another unlocking tip. O box has will ask for your data and selfies (face photo) through the phone itself to verify that you are yourself.