Can I sell miles earned on my credit card? understand the law

In the search for cheaper airline tickets, many consumers turn to miles trading platforms. Those who have accumulated points on their credit card and in scoring programs close to expiration also tend to use these platforms to sell them.

Vivian Martins, from Espírito Santo, is one of those people. She says that, given the increase in the price of air travel, she has tried to buy tickets with miles to try to save money.

“I’ve been researching tickets at agencies and on specific sites that use miles, but it’s difficult. I have an event to go to in João Pessoa, but air tickets departing from Vitória are very expensive, even using miles,” he said.

Some airlines, however, prohibit the trading of miles between consumers. The companies stipulate rules that provide for punishment and, in some cases, even exclusion from the benefits program if the accumulated points are outsourced.

Consumer rights: what does the Brazilian law say about the commercialization of miles?

The practice applied by these companies, according to experts in Consumer Law, is illegal. Consumer lawyer Nicolli Dutra explains that there is no law in Brazil that prevents consumers from selling accumulated miles.

“In Brazil there is no specific legislation to deal with the commercialization of miles. Therefore, there is no obstacle to this practice. Some airlines prohibit the commercialization of miles, which may lead to the exclusion of the consumer from the benefits program. However, when analyzing the Federal Constitution and the Consumer Defense Code, we can conclude that this is an arbitrary rule, and should be disregarded”, he explains.

According to the lawyer, the conduct would make it impossible for the consumer to exercise the right to autonomy and freedom, as it is up to him to choose what to do with these benefits.

Can I change the date of the ticket purchased with miles?

Nicolli adds that consumers who buy tickets with miles also cannot have the right to reschedule or cancel the boarding, as long as the deadline determined by the National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) is respected.

“ANAC’s rules on ticket changes apply both to tickets purchased with cash and points. Thus, the person who uses miles to travel can cancel the ticket at no additional cost, as long as the request is made within 24 hours after the purchase, respecting the period of seven days before the trip”.

What do the company prevent trading?

Procon do Espírito Santo reminds you that, according to the Consumer Protection Code, abusive contractual clauses or that imply the waiver of consumer rights are considered null. Therefore, the consumer will be able to enjoy his right to use, sell or exchange miles as he wishes.

If the airline tries to prevent or make it difficult for someone to give their miles to third parties, the consumer may file a complaint with Procon and Anac.

How many miles does it take to travel?

The value of the miles is calculated according to the leg of the trip. Therefore, to answer this question, it is first necessary to know the destination. The value in reais of each mile also varies depending on other factors.

Economist Eduardo Araújo explains that, with high inflation, miles have been devalued in the airline industry.

“Inflation has brought a devaluation of miles. In the past, you could go from Vitória to Fernando de Noronha, for example, paying around 10,000 miles for people. Currently, you have to spend around 50,000 points,” he said.

Trading usually takes place per thousand (1,000 miles), which cost around R$10 to R$40.

How to earn miles?

There are several ways to earn miles. Transfer of points from loyalty programs, such as from gas stations; miles club; credit card; and purchase of airline tickets.

The main ways of earning miles, currently, are the companies’ loyalty programs and the use of credit cards. However, with the high rates of the flags and the deadline for using the miles, the use of miles ends up not being advantageous.

“With this high, it takes a very long time to gather the miles you need to travel, and as the time frame is often short, it is not always possible to travel with the miles. With a lot of research, you can even find a ticket with a smaller amount of miles, but it depends on your flexibility”, he said.

What’s the best way to take advantage of the benefit?

One of the proposals is the sale of miles on specialized sites. According to the economist, the user can have more advantages when selling the miles and using the money to buy whatever they want.

“In general, when there is the option of selling the miles to the website, this type of mediation can bring more advantages. The ticket price is high and, therefore, the user may be able to create more business opportunities”, he explains. .

Another trend that may be more advantageous, according to Araújo, is the use of cashback cards. “This is a trend that has grown. Credit cards have offered programs with cashback, which sometimes reaches 1% of the invoice value. It is a simpler process for the consumer”.

Airline loyalty programs

Each company has the autonomy to determine the rules of its program. In general, when buying an air ticket, part of the value is reversed in points.

Flight distance, economy class and fares charged can also be converted. These points, known as miles, are converted into currency to buy new tickets.

Credit card usage

Some credit card companies offer programs to earn miles. When making a purchase, the consumer is able to accumulate points that, in the future, can be converted into miles.

Consumers should always be aware of the rules of each card brand, as the deadlines and values ​​for the conversion may change. Another point that should be noted, according to the economist, is the use of credit cards.

“The administrators of the cards with the highest scores, generally, have annuity rates, for example, higher. Therefore, it is necessary to be careful”.

In this case, if you don’t travel so often, the use of cards ends up not being advantageous and becomes a loss, an unnecessary expense.

Pay attention to the expiry date of the miles

Gathering the miles needed to take a trip can take time. But it is always necessary to pay attention to the expiration date of each company, as all the effort to accumulate points can end up being wasted due to lack of planning.

The golden tip is always to check the expiry date of the conversion and, mainly, the expiry date of the miles. This information is usually present on credit card slips, applications and loyalty programs website.